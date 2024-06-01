The Absolute Best Canned Foods To Eat For Breakfast
Often deemed the most important meal of the day, breakfast can come in many forms. Whether you prefer sweet or savory, quick and light, or a hearty fully-loaded plateful, there's a huge variety of choice when it comes to our morning meal. But, with the business of our everyday lives, convenience is one of the most crucial factors when it comes to deciding what to eat for breakfast. That's where canned foods come in. No, you don't have to fall for common canned food myths here, as canned foods can be nutritious and don't have to be loaded down with salt, preservatives, or other add-ins. They're oftentimes versatile, super quick to prep, and don't have to be overlooked as a solution for a quick and delicious breakfast.
There's an impressive array of options available when it comes to canned foods, and a surprisingly large number of these can fit perfectly into a breakfast meal, either alone or as a component of a recipe. No matter your taste preferences or dietary requirements, there's likely to be a canned food option ready to meet your needs. Plus, they're typically budget-friendly and have a long shelf life. What's not to love?
So, join us as we run through our favorite canned food breakfast treats, from the nutritious to the indulgent. We'll show you the best ways to incorporate these ideas into your morning routine and whip up a delicious and satisfying breakfast.
Baked beans
First up, we have canned baked beans, a classic British breakfast staple that packs a punch when it comes to both flavor and nutrition. They're rich in protein and fiber, and as well as being totally delicious, are great at keeping you feeling full throughout the morning. The mild, nutty beans and sweet and tangy tomato sauce is such a moreish combination that makes an excellent component of your savory breakfast plate.
One of the best things about canned baked beans is their convenience. After just a few minutes on the stovetop on in the microwave, they're ready to enjoy. The rich, savory flavor of the beans pairs perfectly with a variety of other classic British breakfast foods, such as eggs, bacon, sausages, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Or, for a super quick and simple breakfast, spoon the warm beans over some crispy buttered toast. You can even top things off with a little shredded cheese. It's minimal prep, and maximum satisfaction! However you use them, baked beans make it super easy to create a balanced and hearty meal that will keep you energized.
Sardines
Fish might not be the first thing that comes to mind when selecting a breakfast, but canned sardines can be a delicious and nutritious option. They're packed with nutrients and offer a surprisingly versatile option for your morning meal. Rich in healthy fats, protein, vitamin D, and calcium, sardines can help you feel fueled for the day.
One of the best ways to enjoy canned sardines for breakfast is on toast. Cook up some cherry tomatoes with aromatic garlic and tangy balsamic vinegar and layer them on toasted bread. Then, fry the sardines until warmed through. We love to add some lemon and garlic at this stage, too. Place the sardines on top of the tomatoes and finish with a sprinkle of chopped parsley, lemon zest, and red pepper flakes.
If you fancy whipping up a breakfast salad, sardines make the perfect addition. Toss together some mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and olives. Add the sardines on top and dress with a simple vinaigrette. A combination of olive oil, lemon juice, and a little Dijon mustard would compliment the sardines perfectly. Or, add sardines to a frittata or omelet with other veggies like bell peppers and green onions. You'll find that eggs and fish make a surprisingly wonderful pairing.
Canned mushrooms
Love mushrooms but don't have time for all that chopping? Canned mushrooms are the perfect solution! These make a fantastic addition to any savory breakfast, being convenient, tasty, and super versatile.
We love adding canned mushrooms into scrambled eggs or an omelet. It's as easy as draining the mushrooms, giving them a quick rinse, and sautéing them with a little olive oil or butter until they're warmed through. Then, add your beaten eggs and cook to your preference. You can also include other ingredients like spinach, cheese, or bacon bits to create the ultimate hearty and satisfying brekky.
Another great option is adding mushrooms to a savory breakfast toast. Try spreading a layer of ricotta cheese on a slice of toasted bread, then top with sautéed mushrooms and a sprinkle of fresh herbs like thyme or parsley. If you want to amp up the sophistication, finish with a drizzle of truffle or chili oil. Canned mushrooms are also a great addition to breakfast burritos. Mix them with scrambled eggs, cheese, and any other veggies of choice, then roll everything up in a tortilla. This one is super easy to customize, and perfect for breakfast on the go.
Canned fruit
If a sweet breakfast is more your bag, canned fruit is the way to go. There are plenty of options to choose from, with a variety of fruits available year-round. However you opt to use them, canned fruits are great for adding a burst of freshness and a healthy dose of nutrients to your morning meal (though you may wish to avoid varieties packed in syrup if you're watching your sugar intake).
Fruit and yogurt make a fantastic pairing. Spoon canned peaches, pears, or even a mixed fruit cocktail over a bowlful of Greek yogurt, then top with a handful of homemade granola and a drizzle of honey. This makes a wonderfully satisfying and naturally sweet breakfast bowl. Canned fruit is also brilliant added to warm oatmeal. Try flavoring your creamy oats with vanilla or cinnamon to compliment the sweetness of the fruit.
Another way to enjoy canned fruit with your breakfast is as part of a smoothie. Just blend up your favorite canned fruits with milk or juice, and perhaps some greens like spinach or cucumber for an extra nutrient boost. Pineapple, peaches, and oranges would all be good choices here, since they tend to blend smoothly and add plenty of refreshing sweetness.
And of course, fruit makes the perfect topping for a stack of pancakes or waffles. A squirt of whipped cream and a drizzle of your favorite syrup should round things off nicely!
Canned tomatoes
You might frequently reach for canned tomatoes when making dinner, but they can also fit into your breakfast quite well! Juicy, tangy, and conveniently chopped, they're as versatile as can be.
One of the best ways to whip up a breakfast with canned tomatoes is by creating a classic shakshuka. This flavor-packed dish involves poaching eggs in a spicy tomato and veg sauce. First, sauté onions and bell peppers, then add garlic and spices before stirring in the tomatoes. Once everything has simmered and thickened up, create wells in the mixture, crack the eggs right in, then cover and cook until the eggs are done to your liking. Garnish with fresh cilantro or parsley and serve with crusty bread for a wonderfully hearty breakfast.
Again, you can keep things super simple and serve up whole canned tomatoes on toast for a quick and nutritious breakfast. Or try adding a little basil, mozzarella, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze for Mediterranean-inspired deliciousness.
Canned soups
If you don't normally think of soup as a breakfast food, we urge you to think again! Canned soups can offer a quick, comforting, and nutritious way to start your day. Plus, there's a wide variety of flavors to choose from. Whether you select a wholesome veggie-based soup with ingredients like onion, carrot, and potato, or perhaps a hearty minestrone, creamy mushroom, or flavorful chicken broth, it'll leave you feeling warmed and nourished. Just heat up the soup according to the instructions on the can, and enjoy it with a side of toast or scattering of homemade croutons or toasted seeds to make a balanced and satisfying meal. This one is perfect for a chilly morning!
If you've got a bit more time on your hands, try upgrading your canned soup with some extra ingredients. You could stir in grains like cooked quinoa or brown rice, or perhaps hearty greens such as kale or spinach. There's even the option to poach eggs in the soup itself. Just add the soup to a saucepan, crack the eggs right in, cover, and simmer for about five minutes.
Cinnamon rolls
Canned cinnamon rolls are the perfect breakfast for those with a sweet tooth, and there's very little prep required. Since the rolls are pre-made, you won't have to deal with the mess of making dough to reap the rewards of these delicious bakes.
To enjoy canned cinnamon rolls for breakfast, just follow the simple baking instructions on the can. Usually, you'll have to preheat the oven, place the rolls on a baking sheet, and bake them until they're golden brown and fluffy. There's nothing better than that sweet, spicy aroma wafting through your kitchen! Most canned cinnamon rolls come with a packet of icing that you can drizzle over the top while they're still warm, creating a gooey, sweet topping that finishes the rolls off perfectly.
You could even spruce up your baked cinnamon rolls by adding some extras, like chopped nuts for added crunch or a dollop of your favorite jam for fruity flavor. The rolls are also great served alongside a fresh fruit salad.
Potatoes
Canned potatoes are an amazing time-saver in the kitchen, since they're already peeled and cooked. This starchy staple is a fantastic base for creating a hearty and satisfying breakfast. One super simple breakfast recipe consists of tossing drained sliced potatoes into a skillet with butter, herbs, and spices. Just cook everything until the potatoes are warmed through, slightly browned, and the spices are fragrant. Some great flavors to add include Italian seasoning, paprika, and garlic powder, plus a good sprinkling of salt and pepper. Serve up the potatoes with other sautéed veggies like bell peppers and onions, or turn the dish into a breakfast hash by cooking everything together in one skillet.
Canned potatoes can also be used to make homemade hash browns. Just coarsely grate the drained potatoes, squeeze out any excess moisture, and toss with seasonings of choice. Then, shape the potato mixture into patties and fry in oil or butter until crisp. Complete your breakfast plate with bacon, eggs, and avocado.
Breakfast sausage
It's not just canned veggies that can bring convenience and flavor to your breakfast. Canned meats like breakfast sausage can also help you to save on prep time while adding plenty of protein and savory goodness to your morning meal.
Canned breakfast sausage comes cooked and ready to use, so it's a simple case of heating it up and incorporating the sausage straight into your recipe. It's often enhanced with herbs and spices, too, cutting down even further on prep time.
Try whipping up a breakfast scramble by adding the sausage to a skillet along with beaten eggs and a medley of veggies like mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions. Cook until the eggs are set and serve on toast for extra sustenance. Or, to convert your scramble into a breakfast burrito, simply spoon the mixture onto tortilla wraps and roll them up. You can also add salsa, sour cream, and guacamole if desired. This is the perfect solution if you need to take your breakfast on the go.
Black beans
Another fantastic way to bring fiber and protein to your breakfast is with canned black beans. These tasty legumes are super nutritious and ready to eat, requiring just a quick drain and rinse before adding them to your breakfast recipe.
We love to make a simple black bean breakfast bowl by warming the drained beans in the microwave and serving them with sliced avocado, scrambled eggs, and salsa. You could also add rice or toast for a carb element. Or, use black beans and scrambled eggs to fill crunchy taco shells. Sauté the beans with onion, garlic, and spices to make them extra flavorful, then top with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime.
Another unconventional but totally delicious way to use black beans is in pancake batter. With their starchy texture, beans can be used as a substitute for some of the flour in a recipe while making your pancakes extra nutritious. And with their mild flavor, they won't impart a strong taste into the batter. All you need to do is blitz up the drained beans with the other ingredients (such as oats, milk, maple syrup, chocolate chips or cocoa powder, and a little flour) and your batter is ready to fry.
Spam
When it comes to Spam, don't knock it 'til you've tried it! This canned meat might not immediately spring to mind when deciding what breakfast to whip up, but it can be a surprisingly delicious way to start your day.
Spam is made from ground pork and ham and can be fried up and added to a variety of dishes. Try building an epic breakfast sandwich by frying a slice of Spam until it's crispy and stacking it in a soft bun with a fried egg and spicy mayo. Another amazing idea is to create a Spam eggs Benedict by topping a toasted English muffin with a Spam slice and adding a freshly poached egg and a drizzle of hollandaise sauce.
Or, perhaps you'd prefer a Spam breakfast hash. Dice the spam and fry it up with potatoes, onion, and bell pepper for a nutritious and well-rounded breakfast. Spam works great when it's added to an omelet or frittata, too.
Corned beef
Canned corned beef is another tasty and convenient meat that can upgrade your breakfast. The beef is tender, flavorful, and just needs a quick heat through before serving. A classic way to use corned beef is in a breakfast hash. First sauté diced onions in a skillet, then add diced potatoes and cook until softened. Now, add the corned beef and any other seasonings of choice, perhaps herbs like parsley or thyme. While you're at it, a splash of Worcestershire sauce is perfect for adding extra umami flavor to the hash. Stir until everything is heated through and well combined.
Feel free to add extra veggies to the classic recipe, too, such as diced carrots, celery, bell peppers, peas, spinach, or kale. It's a great way to add extra color and pack in more nutrients to your breakfast. Top your finished hash with freshly poached or fried eggs for the ultimate breakfast plate.
Canned tuna
Tuna isn't just for salads and sandwiches; it can also be incorporated into delicious savory breakfast dishes. This tasty canned fish is another wonderful way to get a morning protein boost, as well as plenty of goodness from those healthy fats. Just drain the tuna and break it apart with a fork, and it's ready to use.
Canned tuna pairs amazingly with eggs, so our first option is to whip up a tuna and egg scramble. Just beat four eggs in a bowl, add a drained can of tuna, and combine. Then, pour everything into an oiled skillet and stir frequently, until the egg is scrambled. You could also add extra veggies to the scramble, like red onion or tomatoes. Just make sure to sauté these first before adding the tuna and egg mixture, in order to fully cook the produce and let it take on some color. Tuna will also taste great in an omelet. Just spoon canned tuna and sautéed veggies over the eggs right before you fold the omelet.
Another wonderfully creative canned tuna breakfast idea is to make stuffed avocado boats. Pit and slice the avocados in half, then load each half up with a mixture of drained canned tuna, mayonnaise, diced bell peppers, diced onions, and seasonings of choice. We love to add red pepper flakes, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice.
Pumpkin puree
If you're a fan of fall-inspired treats, canned pumpkin should be a go-to ingredient. There are plenty of pumpkin-filled bakes that can be enjoyed as a tasty sweet breakfast and enjoyed all year round!
One of the most popular ways to use canned pumpkin puree is in pumpkin muffins. To make these, mix the pumpkin puree with sugar, eggs, oil, milk, and vanilla extract. Then, whisk together dry ingredients separately — flour, baking soda, spices, and salt. Add the dry mixture to the wet mixture, gently fold everything together, and your pumpkin muffin batter is ready for baking.
Pumpkin puree can also be added to pancake or waffle batter for a fun and vibrant twist. Pair this with pumpkin pie spice mix to bring all of those comforting fall flavors to your breakfast. You may also want to try making pumpkin oatmeal. Just stir the canned pumpkin into the oats and milk as they simmer on the stovetop, along with any desired spices or flavorings such as vanilla extract. The result is a naturally sweet and nutritious breakfast that will keep you feeling satisfied all morning long.