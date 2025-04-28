The Frozen 'Chicken' We're Glad Trader Joe's Discontinued

Practically defining the term "comfort food," frozen chicken tenders are a tasty and convenient meal option that pleases kids and adults alike. Thanks to advancements in plant-based meat substitutes, you can even find plenty of tasty chickenless brands on store shelves. That doesn't mean that all plant-based tenders are worth your hard-earned bucks, as we discovered in our ranking of frozen chicken tenders from worst to best. Our reviewer placed Trader Joe's Chickenless Crispy Tenders dead last, describing the product as "the worst thing you could eat at Trader Joe's that's not from the organic soap section." If you could cause actual, physical harm with words, Trader Joe's would be on life support right now.

If you're afraid that this product will somehow find its way into your cart the next time you go shopping at Trader Joe's, Chickenless Crispy Tenders appear to have been mercifully discontinued, according to Reddit. This is confirmed by the product's absence on the Trader Joe's website. Somewhat surprisingly, commenters seem disappointed by the discontinuation, with one even stating, "WHAT?! These are a staple in my freezer." Another person writes, "Sad. I will miss these..."