Don't Waste Your Money On This Aldi Ground Coffee

Coffee is love, coffee is life, coffee is the only way many people can get out of bed in the morning. For true devotees, drinking coffee is akin to sipping a fine wine, but not everyone likes or can tolerate caffeine. In this case, decaf is a welcome alternative, but some decaffeinated brands are best left on the store shelf where you found them. That's certainly true of a brand included in our ultimate ranking of Aldi ground coffee, as the chain's decaf variety found itself in last place based on our reviewer's lackluster experience.

Advertisement

This ranking was conducted with aroma and flavor in mind, and Aldi's Beaumont Classic Decaf failed spectacularly in both respects. In addition to describing the coffee's flavor profile as simply "old," our reviewer also had a poor experience with the aroma of the grounds, explaining, "all I could smell was third-rate coffee (after opening)." For comparison, our first-place selection was the caffeinated Barissimo Colombian coffee, which was described as "the peak of prime coffee from the discount grocer." Aldi also carries decaf versions of the Barissimo brand, albeit in medium roast donut and breakfast blend coffee pods (at least at our local store).