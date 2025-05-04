Fogo De Chão Tips You'll Wish You Knew Sooner
Fogo de Chão is a Brazilian steakhouse that specializes in cooking its steak churrasco style. Two brothers started Fogo de Chão in 1979 after actually going to learn the craft of churrasco – so yeah, this place is built on both passion and serious skill. They didn't just wake up and start grilling, they made it their mission to perfect their skills so that we could experience Brazilian barbecue the way it was meant to be. And we can safely say that once you step into this restaurant, you'll feel it.
It eventually opened its first location in the United States in 1997, and has been a go-to place for many meat lovers ever since. It is no secret that its steak is one of the best on the block, and you really do get value for your money. There are so many facts about its signature steak, but, if you really want to make the most of your Fogo experience, and not tap out after round one, there are a few insider tips that you'll need to know.
Skip the salad bar
While we have the inside scoop on Brazilian steakhouse salad bars, and are aware of how yummy those salads are, if you really want to maximize the steak experience, skipping the salad bar would be a wise move. This is because the carbs and extra calories will fill you up too quickly and cut your meat journey short. If the salad bar menu is too tempting, then we recommend at least holding off until the end of your meat-eating experience. But let's be honest – you'll likely be too full to even look at it, so a dedicated salad bar visit might not be such a bad idea.
We know the feijoada will probably look like the stuff that dreams are made of, and the sugar-coated bacon will call your name like sweet, crispy temptation — but remember, rice and other heavy carbs are delicious distractions that fill you up fast. Pace yourself or you'll be waving the white napkin before the real meat magic even begins. Like Chad would say to Troy Bolton in High School Musical, "You gotta get your head in the game!"
Go during lunch, it's cheaper
Usually, the Fogo lunch options are as filling as the dinner options, and much cheaper too. Heading there during lunchtime would be a great idea for people that are trying to save a buck or two, or for large families that want to make sure that everyone gets to enjoy the experience. Some Fogo de Chão locations offer lunch deals that cost about the same as a sandwich, chips, and a drink elsewhere – but instead, you get one meat of your choice and unlimited access to the salad bar and sides. That said, with the portion sizes and quality of food you're getting, it's easily one of the best bang-for-your-buck lunches out there.
Also, the picanha, a top cut of sirloin which is loved by many, makes regular appearances during lunch, so there isn't much to worry about on that end. If you're a first timer that's looking to test the waters before fully splurging on the dinner menu, then going during lunch would be your best bet. It might be a little crowded because of the lunch rush, but in the end, it's all worth it.
Don't load up your plate
We know it's very tempting to put as much meat as you can onto your plate as soon as one walks in, but rest assured, the meat (and rest of the food) will not run out. The meat is best eaten after it is sliced, so get one or two slices of meat at a time. This way, you can eat it at a steady pace and get more when you're ready to move on to the next cut — no one is chasing you! The hot-off-the-grill taste of the sirloin cuts is really worth it. Do your best to avoid eating the meat when it's gone cold, since the flavors will not be as rich. Take your time to experience and savor the flavor burst that comes with each bite.
This method will also help you to pace yourself as you eat, reducing your chances of feeling terrible and bloated when you're done. Another helpful thing would be to stick to a one (or two) bite regimen, if you're someone that easily gets full so that you get to experience all the flavors. Although we do not encourage being wasteful, it's okay to move on to the next cut of meat if you're not completely satisfied by the current one.
Wear comfortable clothes
Before going to Fogo de Chão, make sure that you put on really comfortable clothing. And by really comfortable, we mean stretchy enough to fold over, wear twice, and still have room to fit a second person in there. Trust us on this one, you'll thank yourself when the meat sweats hit and your waistband isn't fighting back. This is not the time for tight jeans, fitted dresses, or anything with an unforgiving waistband. Keep in mind that when going to Fogo de Chão, you're on your way to an all-you-can-eat wonderland of delicious salads, dangerously addictive side dishes, and expertly seasoned meats that will take your breath away.
If you're going to be on a date, opt to wear something that is stylish but allows you to move comfortably and breathe. Think along the lines of flowy tops, loose dresses (ones that are not body hugging), comfy trousers or even sweatpants. Remember the goal is to enjoy yourself without needing to unbutton anything under the table — especially in front of your date.
Hydrate well in advance
If you know that you have a trip to Fogo planned, it would be wise to drink as much water as you can well in advance. Being well hydrated will reduce the chances of you needing to drink water a lot during your meal. Remember, we're going to Fogo to eat lots of meat, not for the water. Drinking too much water as you eat can leave you feeling really full early – even if you haven't had much to eat. This is because of the compounding effect that water has when you drink it while you eat food. Water takes up space in your stomach, which in turn signals your brain that you're full.
We want the only thing taking up space when dining at Fogo to be the meat itself. Also, the salt content in the meat will naturally make your body crave water – but if you've hydrated well beforehand, you'll be less likely to feel that urge as strongly during your meal. Besides, drinking water is healthy in general, try it and see what happens when you drink water every day.
Try the Brazilian staples
Fogo de Chão is a Brazilian steakhouse, which means you get the chance to experience authentic Brazilian flavors and enjoy a small taste of Brazilian culture. In other words, forgoing the traditional dishes isn't really an option – you have to try them. Fogo has a wide array of Brazilian classics at your disposal. The fraldinha, which is technically the bottom sirloin, is not something to be skipped. It is a thin and very well-marbled piece of meat that is sometimes referred to as the churrasco flank steak, and it is very flavorful and worth every bite. There is also the farofa, a Brazilian staple that is made using flour, bacon and sausage. Caramelized bananas are also a very crucial part of Brazilian cuisine and will leave you feeling like Brazilian royalty after tasting them — they're that good.
Other noteworthy staples to try include the polenta — made from cornmeal and still a beloved staple in many Brazilian kitchens today — the Fogo feijoada, a traditional black bean stew rich in flavor, and the Chilean sea bass, cooked to perfection the Brazilian way. Just don't forget to save room for the meat while you're enjoying all those delicious staples. It would also be worth it to try a Caipirinha, which is a Brazilian take on a mojito.
Make a reservation
One thing about Fogo de Chão, it gets really busy. Going there without a reservation can have you waiting for up to two hours to get a table during very busy seasons. Although they do their best to make sure that things move along quickly and customers aren't kept waiting, some things will be out of their control. They can't exactly walk up to a customer as they attempt to take a bite of their meat and tell them to speed up. You will want to save yourself the hassle of having to wait in line for ages by simply making a reservation. Trust us, booking ahead will save you from the heartbreak of long waits.
It's also a good idea to make sure that you have a reservation if you have many people tagging along since it's usually harder for restaurants to find space for larger groups. It's also worth noting that holidays and weekends tend to fill up fast, so make sure you try to reserve your table at least a few days in advance. If your timing is flexible, you may even opt to go much earlier, before the lunch or dinner rushes. Also, when making the reservation, it is worth mentioning to the Fogo staff if you're going to be celebrating a special occasion. Some locations will go the extra mile to make sure that your visit is memorable.
Ask for a clean plate
The Fogo de Chão experience involves trying lots of different meats with different flavors. Some of the steaks will be dripping yummy sauce from them, and you don't want to get those sauces mixed up. Ask for a clean plate as you move on to a different steak, the servers will not grumble as it is something that they will be expecting. New meats deserve a fresh canvas. Using a clean plate also helps you keep track of what you've already tasted and lets you better enjoy the distinct flavors of each cut.
It's a small habit that actually makes the entire dining experience feel more intentional and less chaotic — especially when you're several skewers in. Also, Fogo de Chão usually prefers you to use a fresh plate whenever you make a new trip to the salad bar or market table, so you're not going to be a nuisance to anybody. Using a clean plate is basically just one of the etiquette rules you should always follow at a Brazilian steakhouse.
Green means go, red means stop
Another thing worth knowing before going to Fogo de Chão is how to use the card system at a Brazilian steakhouse. These are essentially cards that are color-coded with red on one side and green on the other. The card is placed next to you as you go through your meals, and the servers will use that to know if you're ready for your plate to be filled. Leaving the card on green for too long might get you overwhelmed with too much food at once, leaving you fighting to offload your plate and little time to enjoy the flavor of each steak. A clever strategy would be to say yes to the first five meats that are served before flipping your card to red.
After this, you can start pacing yourself and saying yes to one meat at a time until you are done. There will be approximately 16 different types of meat that will be served to you, so understanding how the card system works and using it to ensure a steady and comfortable pace for yourself would be a very good idea. Also, do not hesitate to say no to specific cuts if you're waiting on your favorite to make its rounds again.
Don't be shy to ask for what you want
The gauchos, which is the name given to the servers, are ready and available to serve you. Don't be shy to ask for what you want. It would be a big mistake to go to an all-you-can-eat meat buffet and stuff yourself with meat that you do not like. If a specific cut of meat seems to be doing the trick for you, ask the gauchos to bring more of it to you. Also, the host or the manager will regularly make rounds to check on you, and it is sometimes easier to ask them instead if you're looking for a specific cut.
Since each gaucho typically serves only the cut they're currently carrying, it can take longer for a specific request to be fulfilled, so it's often quicker to ask the host or manager instead. You won't be viewed as difficult because you're asking for your favorites — it's part of the experience. It could be a perfectly seared piece of picanha or a fraldinha that just hits right, either way, the gauchos and host will go out of their way to ensure that you get it as soon as it is ready.
Understand the menu
If you've been to Fogo de Chão a couple of times and are not up for eating till you drop, the restaurant also offers a-la-carte entrees if you're really not in the mood. This is just one of those untold truths about Brazilian steakhouses, the kind of option that rarely gets mentioned, but is very much a possibility. Also, you might find that some cuts of meat you've enjoyed before aren't being served that day, but you're welcome to request them.
Sometimes you'll get lucky and they'll have it available in the kitchen, even if it's not making the rounds. When you understand the menu, you'll have a better time navigating your experience, especially if you're trying to pace yourself. Fogo also has a market table-only option, which gives you full access to the salad bar and hot side dishes without the meat option if you're looking for something light.
Make use of the tongs
Whatever you do, do not use the fork you're using to eat to get the meat from the gauchos when they come over. Instead, there will be tongs on your table for that sole purpose. They are placed right next to you for your use when the gauchos come to slice your meat since using a fork is unhygienic.
When the gaucho is done with slicing the meat, they will not move it for you, but will instead give you a signal letting you know that the meat is ready to be moved. It is only after receiving the signal that you will grab the tongs and move your meat. Doing it before you're told can be very dangerous as you'll risk being accidentally cut by the sharp knives. Remember, forks are for your plate, tongs are for your meat — keep them in their lanes.
Don't forget about dessert
Yes, you came for the meat — but the dessert menu deserves its moment, too. Even if you're feeling stuffed, try to make an effort to squeeze in a dessert or two. We guarantee zero regrets on this one. The Fogo de Chão dessert menu features some of the most popular desserts from Brazil like the papaya cream, which is a mixture of fresh papaya and vanilla ice cream plus canella pastry crisp and crème de cassis as toppings. It's a light, refreshing dessert that manages to be both satisfying and the perfect way to end a rich meal.
The crème brûlée is also another fan favorite, which has a Brazilian take on a vanilla bean custard with a caramelized sugar topping. If you're craving something a little richer, the chocolate mousse is a must-try, velvety smooth with an irresistible depth of flavor. Although you may not find the widely popular Brazilian brigadeiros, the rich dessert inspired by politics, at Fogo, they have a variety of other options that will give it a run for its money. No matter which dessert you choose, they all offer the perfect sweet ending to an unforgettable meal.
Bring a non-judgmental date
We're going to say what everyone's thinking but might be too shy to admit — if you're heading to a meat buffet, you'll want to bring a non-judgmental date. You'll want to indulge freely, with no need to pretend you're not about to go full carnivore. Honestly, it's unnecessary pressure to have to worry about the side eye your date is giving you as you dive into your third serving of a picanha. That's the whole point of an all-you-can-eat buffet.
You'll want to be with someone you can share a joke with and have a judgement-free conversation as you slowly work through the meat. It could be whoever you want it to be, really — a significant other, best friend, colleague or neighbor — as long as they are not going to be passing any rude or snide comments as you attempt to experience Fogo de Chão. Whether you're with one person or a group of people, the experience is much more enjoyable if those around you have adventurous palates as well.