Fogo de Chão is a Brazilian steakhouse that specializes in cooking its steak churrasco style. Two brothers started Fogo de Chão in 1979 after actually going to learn the craft of churrasco – so yeah, this place is built on both passion and serious skill. They didn't just wake up and start grilling, they made it their mission to perfect their skills so that we could experience Brazilian barbecue the way it was meant to be. And we can safely say that once you step into this restaurant, you'll feel it.

It eventually opened its first location in the United States in 1997, and has been a go-to place for many meat lovers ever since. It is no secret that its steak is one of the best on the block, and you really do get value for your money. There are so many facts about its signature steak, but, if you really want to make the most of your Fogo experience, and not tap out after round one, there are a few insider tips that you'll need to know.