Though there's no denying the convenience of canned fish, no two varieties are created equally. While many store-bought tinned fish are known for their health benefits, one kind in particular stands out. Though skipjack tuna might not seem too special, its accessibility, robust taste, and nutrition makes it superior to many others. Skipjack tuna is common in grocery stores, making up over 70% of tuna sales in the U.S.

Store-bought canned skipjack tuna can be found for as low as 67 cents per ounce, making it an affordable lean protein option (32 grams per 5-ounce serving). Plus, skipjack is high in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, and vitamin D.

Aside from being easy on your wallet and nutritious, it's also a conscientious environmental choice. Skipjack tuna is typically sustainably managed, not overfished, and harvested in ways that minimally impact its environment. Though skipjack is lean, it's still quite tasty, especially when paired with ingredients that complement its soft texture and fishy flavor. Try incorporating canned skipjack into an herbaceous and cheesy tuna melt or tuna salad.