The Best Time To Shop At Walmart For The Freshest Options

While it's a good place to shop for groceries when you're on a tight budget, Walmart doesn't have the best reputation in the minds of many consumers. We're here to tell you it's absolutely possible to get fresh produce and meat from the chain, but you might need to time your visits carefully to ensure shopping success.

Along with helpful Walmart food shopping hacks like taking advantage of price-matching and curbside pickup, you can enjoy access to newly restocked perishable goods by visiting the store as close to opening as possible. That's because Walmart typically refreshes its supply of fruit, vegetables, and meat late at night or early in the morning.

Keep in mind that restocking practices will vary from location to location, and the chain doesn't appear to have an official policy on the matter. Still, it's particularly likely that many fresh goods are resupplied on a nightly basis, due to their perishable nature, whereas other types of items can be restocked less frequently. Like restocking schedules, Walmart locations are also bound to vary when it comes to hours of operation, but in our neck of the woods, many stores open as early as 6 a.m.

