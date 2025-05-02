The Biggest Marinara Sauce Recalls In US History

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A simple dish of pasta and marinara sauce makes for a satisfying supper, and thanks to the many brands selling ready-made marinara, it's incredibly easy to prepare (this homemade marinara recipe is, too). Yet for some sauce manufacturers, the quick and convenient becomes complicated when their products get recalled. Food recalls have infiltrated just about every aisle of the supermarket at one time or another, including those innocuous jars of marinara sauce many of us keep stocked in the pantry. Some marinara sauce recalls in the U.S. have been nothing short of huge.

Whether a marinara sauce is imported into the U.S. or produced domestically, it must comply with the food safety standards enforced by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If a food does not meet these standards, the company that makes it must recall the product. If you're wondering what could go so wrong with marinara sauce, the answer is: a lot of things.

Many of the biggest marinara sauce recalls have fallen under two of the most common issues processed foods fall victim to: undeclared ingredients and foreign material contaminations. Sauces that are recalled for these reasons compromise the safety of consumers because at the end of the day, we deserve to know what's inside the foods we eat. These are the sauce brands that didn't get the production process right, and accounted for some of the biggest marinara recalls in American history.

