This Is Hands Down The Best Ground Coffee You Can Buy At Aldi

Shopping at Aldi can be a revelation for budget-minded or adventurous foodies. The chain is well-known for its lower-than-average prices and diverse selection, including when it comes to everyday staples like coffee. While some stand out far beyond the rest, not every bag of Aldi coffee is worth brewing. However, those looking for the best have a clear choice for their next Aldi run: Barissimo Colombia.

This conclusion is the result of Mashed's taste test and ranking of Aldi ground coffee, which sized up 11 different varieties, most of which fall under the Barissimo brand. After considering factors such as the aroma, roast, and flavor of brewed black coffee and with added cream, Mashed concluded the Colombia variety stood out because it replicated the flavors of higher-end Colombian coffees at a more budget-friendly price point.

Prepared with a medium roast, the coffee aroma features a unique combination of notes of brown sugar, red fruits like currant and strawberry, and chocolate, a consistent feature of Barissimo that earns it a spot among the Aldi products that will fill your kitchen with amazing aromas. All of these carefully balanced flavors make an appearance on the palate as well. It's complemented by a faint smokiness that rounds out this delightful blend.