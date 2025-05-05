This Is Hands Down The Best Ground Coffee You Can Buy At Aldi
Shopping at Aldi can be a revelation for budget-minded or adventurous foodies. The chain is well-known for its lower-than-average prices and diverse selection, including when it comes to everyday staples like coffee. While some stand out far beyond the rest, not every bag of Aldi coffee is worth brewing. However, those looking for the best have a clear choice for their next Aldi run: Barissimo Colombia.
This conclusion is the result of Mashed's taste test and ranking of Aldi ground coffee, which sized up 11 different varieties, most of which fall under the Barissimo brand. After considering factors such as the aroma, roast, and flavor of brewed black coffee and with added cream, Mashed concluded the Colombia variety stood out because it replicated the flavors of higher-end Colombian coffees at a more budget-friendly price point.
Prepared with a medium roast, the coffee aroma features a unique combination of notes of brown sugar, red fruits like currant and strawberry, and chocolate, a consistent feature of Barissimo that earns it a spot among the Aldi products that will fill your kitchen with amazing aromas. All of these carefully balanced flavors make an appearance on the palate as well. It's complemented by a faint smokiness that rounds out this delightful blend.
Benefits beyond flavor and energy
Those who haven't purchased Aldi coffee in the past may be surprised to find the quality and care behind the discount grocer's offerings involve more than just taste. Many varieties are Fair Trade Certified or Rainforest Alliance Certified, two valuable distinctions that ensure ethical sourcing, responsible environmental stewardship, and support for local communities and human rights.
There's one Aldi coffee that reviewers say not to waste your money on. That's last-place Beaumont Classic Decaf, which Mashed's review criticized as tasting "old" and having an aroma of "third-rate coffee." Of course, that doesn't even touch on the lack of caffeine — a dealbreaker for those who need a jolt of energy in the morning.
At the end of the day, Aldi offers many satisfying coffee options that prove you don't need to spend big bucks on brand names to enjoy a flavorful cup of joe. Still, those looking to make the most of their coffee dollar should head straight for the Barissimo Colombia and see why it's such a popular choice.