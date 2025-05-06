12 Discontinued Ruffles Flavors We Want Back

In the realm of Ruffles potato chips, one flavor reigns supreme. All Dressed Ruffles chips seem to be one of the most popular flavors. Consumers who love chips hardly ever agree on which chip is the best, but All Dressed Ruffles seem to make even the most unconventional snacker happy. Whenever chip lovers are asked about their all time favorite chip, All Dressed seems to always be in the conversation, even though it is an unconventional flavor title.

The name may throw you off, but the flavor itself of All Dressed isn't all that odd. They could also be named the "Everything but the kitchen sink" chip, as they include a lot of popular flavors. Ketchup, barbecue, salt and vinegar, and sour cream and onion are all included in what the All Dressed flavor really is. If you can't decide on what flavor of chip you like the best, go for the All Dressed.

People love All Dressed so much that they didn't let the discontinuation of the chip get them down. When the food disappeared in 2021, some snackers ordered it from Canada and paid increased shipping just to have their favorite chip on hand. The chip has since seen a limited rerelease in the U.S., but once stocks run dry it's back to the Canadian market for the die-hards.