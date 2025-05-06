12 Discontinued Ruffles Flavors We Want Back
The chip aisle can be a daunting place. Even when you've narrowed down the many chips to your favorite brand, you are typically still presented with a slew of brightly colored bags of chips with long winded flavor names. If you have trouble finding your perfect chip, the sad truth is that it may have already come and gone. Ruffles is a chip company that has been around since the '40s, and it's made way more chip varieties in that time than there are available in stores.
When we ranked popular chip brands from best to worst, Ruffles made the top five. As one of the best kinds of chip you can easily get on the chip aisle, they offer a lot of the trusted go-to chip options. Every chip meets its day, though, and your go-to isn't always going to have a home in the chip aisle. Flavors get discontinued regularly, and we're not just talking about consequences of major chip recalls. When long-running chip brands like Ruffles need to keep buyers' taste buds stimulated with new and niche flavors, tried and true ones can get the boot. Many of our favorite Ruffles flavors have been discontinued over the years, and we're making a call for them to be brought back!
1. All Dressed
In the realm of Ruffles potato chips, one flavor reigns supreme. All Dressed Ruffles chips seem to be one of the most popular flavors. Consumers who love chips hardly ever agree on which chip is the best, but All Dressed Ruffles seem to make even the most unconventional snacker happy. Whenever chip lovers are asked about their all time favorite chip, All Dressed seems to always be in the conversation, even though it is an unconventional flavor title.
The name may throw you off, but the flavor itself of All Dressed isn't all that odd. They could also be named the "Everything but the kitchen sink" chip, as they include a lot of popular flavors. Ketchup, barbecue, salt and vinegar, and sour cream and onion are all included in what the All Dressed flavor really is. If you can't decide on what flavor of chip you like the best, go for the All Dressed.
People love All Dressed so much that they didn't let the discontinuation of the chip get them down. When the food disappeared in 2021, some snackers ordered it from Canada and paid increased shipping just to have their favorite chip on hand. The chip has since seen a limited rerelease in the U.S., but once stocks run dry it's back to the Canadian market for the die-hards.
2. Spicy Dill Pickle
If you have a love of pickles, chances are you have at least one or two things in your home that are dill pickle flavored. The flavor has been all the rage for years, with everything chips to soda being infused with the tangy taste of pickles. Though it's now an iconic flavor, Ruffles discontinued its Spicy Dill Pickle flavor and customers who had tasted the variety of chips were disappointed.
Though the chip flavor is a popular one, this limited Ruffles release went a bit under the radar, and was gone before many pickle lovers had a chance to enjoy them. Ruffles fans in particular would have been let down by the limited nature of this release, because the popular chip company doesn't have any other flavor like it. Whereas other companies have a standard dill or pickle flavored chip, Ruffles has yet to release such a thing.
The heat factor behind the flavor was something that set this dill chip apart from other similar flavors on the market. A significant amount of dill flavoring combined with a mild to medium level of spice made this Ruffles chip release a huge win, we just wish it had lasted on the market for a more significant amount of time.
3. Cajun Spice
Some of the older generations of chip lovers may remember a certain chip commercial featuring a voice "guaranteeing" bold flavor. This '80s throwback chip still stands up, as the Cajun flavor has stood the test of time as some of the most flavorful food around. Despite being a flavor that would do well on the market today, the reason this chip flavor was discontinued can probably be attributed to the rising and falling of trends.
Like a good pair of bell bottoms, trends see resurgences and vintage is very in. We think it's a great time for that good Cajun flavor to make its way back into a Ruffles bag. People miss this chip, and there's not much like it on the current chip market. Plus, spice is popular right now, and the neon red Flamin' Hot flavors and too hot to handle peppers could stand to take a step back. By allowing the classic smoky and peppery Cajun flavor back into the limelight, we could really see some gourmet-level flavor come out of the spicy trend that is taking over grocery aisles.
4. Flavor Rush Big BBQ & Cheddar
Barbecue and cheese go hand-in-hand, so we're not quite sure why BBQ flavored chips don't employ a cheesy flavor more often. We're honestly surprised the practice hasn't been more popular, as Ruffles released a BBQ & Cheddar flavor chip back when a bag of chips would only cost you a cent shy of a dollar. In 1999, Ruffles released its Flavor Rush line of chips, which included this smoky and cheesy mashup. Decades later, chip lovers are still salivating over the long lost Ruffles flavor.
We think it's time to bring this throwback chip back, especially since BBQ isn't really a flavor Ruffles seems to focus on. The chip company typically has one variation of the savory flavor available, but has experimented with adding cheese to classic chip varieties many times. Typically, these hybrid flavors end up being favorites. With the success of the BBQ-infused All Dressed chip, we'd expect a BBQ and cheese combination to have major staying power. If we could bring back the 99 cent pricing printed right on the bag, that would be great too!
5. Hot Dog
Who needs the ballpark when you can get all the flavor of a game day hot dog in a chip bag? We're kidding, of course, but a Hot Dog flavored chip isn't actually as hedonistic as it sounds. In fact, this limited release Ruffles flavor shouldn't have been that limited at all. The flavor has been released in a few countries, but the flavor drop in the United States was tied to former NBA star and sports TV personality Charles Barkley.
This Hot Dog chip drop was incredibly limited, and the chip flavor was really only available in one city in 2023. Actually, the chip release was specific to one place in Salt Lake City, a hot dog restaurant called J. Dawgs. This restaurant is a Salt Lake City must for hot dog lovers, and hosted the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend kick off surrounding the chip release.
Most chip fanatics never got the chance to taste the Hot Dog flavored Ruffles, and we wish the company would rerelease a non-NBA related version of the chip. Hot dogs are a vital part of Americana culture, the dish both nostalgic and celebratory for many Americans. Ruffles apparently knocked the flavor out of the park, as reviews from those lucky enough to taste the chip were all praise.
6. The Works
In a stroke of genius, Ruffles came out with a chip flavor that played on a fully loaded baked potato. Seeing as chips are essentially really thin fried potatoes, logically they would go perfectly with all the toppings of a classic baked potato. The Works employed bacon and sour cream flavors to create this hybrid chip. The result was essentially a sour cream and onion chip with a subtle bacon flavor.
We want this chip back, but with more of a pronounced bacon flavor and maybe the addition of some cheddar seasoning. The idea of the chip is masterful, but Ruffles has enough hybrid classic flavored chips. If the brand played up the theme of going after a baked potato with toppings, the chip would have staying power. Even as they were, though, chip fans were feeling really good about The Works. The discontinuation of the chip inspired an online petition to bring them back. Though it didn't get far, The Works chip flavor had some passionate people in its corner.
7. Crispy Fries
For the most part, Ruffles sticks to what it does best: Ruffles. The company is known for making potato chips with plenty of these flavor packed ridges. One of the only deviations to this chip design choice was when the brand released its Crispy Fries flavor. The flavor was not only in honor of the fast food staple dish, but the shape as well. Instead of being sliced like a chip, the potatoes used to make this chip flavor were cut in a way to resemble real french fries.
These chips were really unlike any other chips on the market. There are other chips that play on the relationship to their fry relative, but the Ruffles chip version was thicker and sliced from real potatoes. Another major difference between the Ruffles version of this interestingly shaped chip is that buyers were recommended to microwave a plate of the chips to make them even more fry-like. Those who followed this recommendation were pleased with the results. We need to bring these Crispy Fries-in-a-bag back, stat.
8. Beer Battered Onion Rings
At some level, fried foods all have a similar base taste. It's no stretch of the imagination to relate fried onion rings to that of fried potatoes, which chips essentially are. That's why Onion Rings flavored chips shouldn't come as a shock, but for some reason, they do come off as an odd pairing. Upon tasting the duo, though, snackers were pleasantly surprised. They likened the chip flavor to Funyuns, just with the classic Ruffles texture and ridges.
Ruffles did release a Beer Battered Onion Rings flavor a couple of times in the past, once as a regular flavor and another time under the umbrella of the company's Max flavor releases. Reviewers of the Max version of the flavor have given it credit for the beer flavor being present, which is one thing that sets the chip flavor apart from the classic Sour Cream and Onion chip.
Overall, this flavor is a fun one and could use another shot at a place on the chip aisle. We imagine these Beer Battered Onion Rings chips would make great toppings to baked dishes in addition to being a satisfying snack food.
9. Baked
Baked Ruffles chips were a hit when they flooded the market, and they completely changed the texture and expectation of Ruffles chips that came before them. Instead of being made from a fried slice of potato, baked chips are made by baking a potato paste of sorts. The baking process makes for an overall healthier chip, with less fat and calories than the original Ruffles version. While many of the Baked flavors are still available in stores, the Original Baked Ruffles variety is getting harder and harder to find for consumers.
Word is that other flavors of the Baked variety are starting to get sparse and hard to find on shelves as well, so if you're a fan of these lower calorie chips, consider stocking up. Many consider Ruffles' version of the baked chip to be superior to other brands, and we tend to agree. While most baked chips have a proclivity to crumble rather than crunch, Baked Ruffles still had a low crunch to them. Fans of Ruffles and baked chips are not happy about the loss of the Original Baked Ruffles, and we think they deserve a permanent spot on Ruffles' chip roster.
10. Double Crunch Spicy Cheddar Jack
Ruffles once released a set of flavors under the umbrella of Double Crunch, which were aimed at giving consumers a crunchier, harder chip to bite into. The collection of Ruffles certainly did that, with a lot of customers loving the texture and others claiming the chips were even too crunchy. Spicy Cheddar Jack was one of these Double Crunch flavors, and one we feel is underrated and worthy of a strong comeback.
Not only did the Double Crunch aspect of the chip make it a sturdy, more stand-out Ruffles variety, but the taste was commendable as well. The Cheddar Jack flavoring was well coated on each chip and was easily distinguishable as Cheddar Jack, rather than the many other similar cheeses. As not many other chips boast the Cheddar Jack flavor, this, combined with the presence of spice, made the Ruffles flavor a unique find in the chip aisle.
Speaking of this chip's spice, the Double Crunch Spicy Cheddar Jack Ruffles had a nice, smooth level of heat. Starting out mild, the feeling of heat in the mouth increased as more chips were eaten. This blossoming of spice made eating the chips more of a flavor journey rather than a stagnant snack, which is why we would love to see the Ruffles flavor return at some point.
11. Double Crunch Honey Mustard
Honey Mustard is a peak flavor, no matter what type of food or snack you're talking about. It was no different for Ruffles when the brand added this Double Crunch variation to its codex of chip flavors. This flavor was so popular that it has seen at least one limited rerelease, confusing the market on when and where the chip flavor can be found. Though this chip can still occasionally be found in stores, customers will typically get an "out of stock" notice when searching for a bag. This is a disappointment, as chip lovers tend to love the strong crunch and tangy mustard taste of this Ruffles flavor.
If Ruffles decides to bring back the Double Crunch Honey Mustard chip again, the only real note customers have had is the level of real mustard flavor. There is a twang of mustard, but fans of the chip want to see an improvement in the concentration of that flavor in particular. The chips do have a certain amount of heat to them, similar to that of mustard seed. It is this addition of this heat, which hits as almost an aftertaste, that pushes the Ruffles variety into the category of interestingly delicious on the chips chart.
12. Loaded Bacon & Cheddar Potato Skins
This is another chip flavor that played on the potato nature of chips, and the Loaded Bacon & Cheddar Potato Skins Ruffles chips were a win. Despite an initial staggering smell upon opening a bag of these Ruffles, the loaded chips had pretty positive reviews. These chips tasted like a cheesy sour cream chip with a bit of a smoky flavor. Bacon seemed to have a more subtle taste here, but the chips themselves appeared to have a green onion or chive garnish just like actual potato skins.
There are a few distinct differences between a loaded or twice baked potato and loaded potato skins. For the most part, they employ the same ingredients. In addition to being baked, potato skins can be fried or broiled. The main difference, though, puts skins at being more closely related to chips. The potato's insides are hollowed out to create a thin bowl-like structure where toppings can be placed. The texture is not quite like a chip, but is crunchier than that of a baked potato.
Released in the early 2010s, the Loaded Bacon & Cheddar Potato Skins flavored chips might be a better match for Ruffles than the previously mentioned The Works. They're not likely to make a comeback any time soon, but the Ruffles flavor did reach favorite status for some chip lovers.