The Colorful Florida Neighborhood That's Serving Up Some Of The Best Caribbean Cuisine

If you're on a quest to find the best Caribbean food, you will likely find yourself in Little Havana at some point. Located on the west side of Miami, the vibrant neighborhood with a buzzing street life is home to a mostly Latinx population of over 50,000 people.

Advertisement

In the 1970s, 20 years after Cuba's political exiles fled to Miami, 85% of Little Havana's residents shared a Cuban heritage. Now, the neighborhood is a melting pot of Caribbean cultures. Cuban food is still king. However, large numbers of people of Nicaraguan, Honduran, and Dominican descent have made the food scene as diverse as those who call Little Havana home.

If you find yourself eating your way through Little Havana, you might stop at Milly's Restaurant, which dishes out Dominican classics like the sweet and creamy breakfast dish mangu as well as the savory mofongo. If you're not familiar with mofongo and what it tastes like, it's a dish made with fried and mashed plantains, typically stuffed with pork or shrimp. Meanwhile Mangrove is one of the top-rated spots for Jamaican food, offering fan favorites like jerk chicken and curried oxtail.

Advertisement