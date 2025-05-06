The Oldest Florida Steakhouse Has Been Making Delicious Food For Over 75 Years

Although Florida is known for constant change and plenty of newcomers, the Sunshine State also has a culinary history worth appreciating. Seafood and Caribbean-inspired dishes no doubt play a big role, but no look at Florida's culinary tradition is complete without some hearty beef. Those looking to sample this part of Florida heritage have an excellent choice waiting in the east coast town of West Palm Beach: Okeechobee Steakhouse.

Originally founded in 1947 as Okeechobee Drive-In, the steakhouse takes its name from the expansive lake located a few dozen miles northwest of it. At the time, the area around the restaurant was undeveloped and remote, but Okeechobee has since found itself located squarely in the heart of the West Palm Beach metro area as growth expanded inland.

The turn toward elevated steakhouse cuisine came in the 1970s, and the still-family-owned establishment hasn't looked back. The menu features more than a half-dozen prime cuts of steak (selected from the top 3% of American beef) for every type of carnivore, including dry-aged options, filets, and even 40-ounce tomahawks. They're available in nearly a dozen different preparations, such as peppery au poivre, with a Gorgonzola crust, topped with crab, asparagus, and Béarnaise sauce (what's known as an Oscar-style steak), or accompanied with bone marrow butter.