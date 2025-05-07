Discontinued Chick Fil-A Desserts We Wish Would Make A Comeback

Chick-fil-A is known for its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle-cut fries, and incredible customer service, but those aren't the only things customers love about the fast food joint. Every quick service restaurant has its schtick — unique kids toys, overwhelming munchie meals, adult happy meals, the list goes on. But Chick-fil-A has tuned into a more delectable way of luring customers into its lines: desserts.

Out of all the major fast food chains, Chick-fil-A probably has one of the most luxurious dessert menus. While it offers the typical treat items like ice cream, shakes, cookies, and brownies, its seasonal items really make them stand out from the competition. But what happens when those flavors are out of season? Or what about the desserts that have simply disappeared from all menus? Customers love going back to Chick-fil-A for other sweet treats, sometimes even Frankenstein-ing new desserts altogether, but some throwback favorites have never left their minds. These are discontinued Chick-fil-A dessert items we wish would make a comeback.