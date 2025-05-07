Discontinued Chick Fil-A Desserts We Wish Would Make A Comeback
Chick-fil-A is known for its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle-cut fries, and incredible customer service, but those aren't the only things customers love about the fast food joint. Every quick service restaurant has its schtick — unique kids toys, overwhelming munchie meals, adult happy meals, the list goes on. But Chick-fil-A has tuned into a more delectable way of luring customers into its lines: desserts.
Out of all the major fast food chains, Chick-fil-A probably has one of the most luxurious dessert menus. While it offers the typical treat items like ice cream, shakes, cookies, and brownies, its seasonal items really make them stand out from the competition. But what happens when those flavors are out of season? Or what about the desserts that have simply disappeared from all menus? Customers love going back to Chick-fil-A for other sweet treats, sometimes even Frankenstein-ing new desserts altogether, but some throwback favorites have never left their minds. These are discontinued Chick-fil-A dessert items we wish would make a comeback.
Cinnamon Cluster
This top contender made its menu debut in 2005 and made its exit in 2016. Originally a breakfast item, the Chick-fil-A cinnamon cluster consisted of six mini cinnamon rolls baked together into one sweet, doughy nest, drizzled with vanilla cream cheese frosting. An employee added in a Reddit thread that they even brush on butter oil before icing the entire cluster.
Its 11-year run wasn't good enough for customers, so cinnamon cluster fans have taken to Reddit to reminisce on old times. Fans have noted how perfectly it was cooked and lamented that similar fast food cinnamon clusters simply can't fill the void of Chick-fil-A's cluster. The official Chick-fil-A YouTube even memorialized the dessert's menu removal by posting a funeral-style video. It featured tweets from customers praising the desserts, like this one that said, "If you wanna know what Heaven tastes like, get a cinnamon cluster from Chick-fil-A." Rest in peace, the cinnamon cluster; we'll never get a taste of heaven now.
Cheesecake
How good can a cheesecake from a chicken joint be? Apparently, it could be so good that it moves a gaggle of people into making a Facebook group begging to bring it back. The group, appropriately titled "Bring Back Chick-Fil-A Cheesecake and Lemon Pie," was created in 2012 and garnered nearly 250 likes. They felt so strongly about this unique dessert item, saying, "A NORMAL DESERT MENU IS NOT WHAT WE WANT."
What was so amazing about this cheesecake that customers were petitioning to bring it back? Well, according to one customer on a Reddit thread, "[It] was the good kind of plain, and unique for fast food." Apparently, there were also different flavors to the cheesecake, with blueberry being a particular favorite among fans. Although there are few photos online of this forgotten dessert, its memory will live on in the hearts of its 246 fans on Facebook.
Lemon Meringue Pie
Just like Chick-fil-A's cheesecake, this unique dessert had customers in a tizzy after it left the stores. You may be wondering what happened to this tangy sweet treat. While it's still available at Dwarf House, the first restaurant opened by Chick-fil-A's founder, Truett Cathy, customers can no longer order lemon pies from any old Chick-fil-A. Characterized by its graham cracker crust, sweet, tart filling, and light meringue topping, this pie quickly became a fan favorite. So when it was taken off the menu in 2012, customers were disappointed, to say the least.
This dessert got the same treatment as the beloved cheesecake; fans of the lemon pie created not one but two Facebook pages to voice their sorrow. An eager lemon pie fan wrote on the Facebook page, "[Bring] back my perfect lemon pie." The "Bring Back the Lemon Meringue Pie to Chick-Fil-A" Facebook has had active followers up until 2021, nearly a decade after it disappeared from the restaurant. Needless to say, people were up in arms about the removal of this item from their Chick-fil-A menus. Luckily, if you're nowhere near Dwarf House but you have a strong craving for this pie, Chick-fil-A graciously provided a recipe for you to enjoy at home.
Autumn Spice Milkshake
Now let's talk about seasonal items that folks just couldn't get enough of. The Autumn Spice Milkshake shook up Chick-fil-A stores in 2022, being the perfect drink to satisfy that spicy fall craving. From its press release, "the Autumn Spice Milkshake mixes rich flavors like cinnamon with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookies." At the time of its release, it was the first new milkshake flavor in four years, causing quite a stir for Chick-fil-A milkshake aficionados.
It was only available for two months in 2022 and never made a return, but fans of the drink still can't stop talking about it. Fans on Reddit praised it as one of the chain's best milkshakes and commenters still couldn't get enough of the shake long after its removal. One Reddit thread had a commenter saying, "I miss it so much I could cry. Literally the best milkshake I've ever had. I dream about that thing." The customers truly fell in love with this fall treat, so hopefully Chick-fil-A can bring it back soon!
Frosted Sunrise
Another season favorite was the Frosted Sunrise. Rolled out from March 5 to June 2, 2018, the frosted sunrise consisted of a delicious blend of Chick-fil-A's vanilla ice cream and Simply Orange orange juice. This came together into a shake that tasted just like an orange creamsicle, and according to the press release, "Frosted Sunrise combines simple but flavorful ingredients into a tasty treat that customers can enjoy throughout the day." It wasn't exactly a milkshake and not exactly a smoothie, but it definitely satisfied many customers' sweet tooth.
Chick-fil-A's Instagram is full of comments from Frosted Sunrise fans asking to bring it back. One comment reads, "This is the absolute best I've ever had," while another commenter wrote, "Please tell me this is coming back soon!" Luckily for those fans, the Frosted Sunrise is still technically available to them, it's just not officially on the menu.
According to a Chick-fil-A employee on a Reddit thread, all a customer would need to do to order the Frosted Sunrise is order an orange juice, order a vanilla shake, and ask them to blend it. They emphasize, though, that it all depends on the location and the worker you ask.
Banana Pudding Milkshake
The Banana Pudding Milkshake is another seasonal item that had Chick-fil-A customers wanting more. The fall dessert features vanilla ice cream mixed with bananas and vanilla wafer crumbles, topped with whipped cream and a cherry. It made its debut in 2011 and came back in 2024 after a 13-year hiatus.
Before the long-awaited comeback, people were dying for its return. On a Reddit thread highlighting discontinued Chick-fil-A items, one commenter wrote, "They need to bring back the banana pudding milkshake ... the best item and they snatched it from me." Another Reddit thread called on fans asking if the shake would ever come back to stores. One commenter, full of hope, wrote, "Only if we keep praying." As jokingly as the comment may have been, the prayers certainly worked since the shake came back in 2024. There's no knowing whether it will return after that, but maybe it will if its fans continue to pray ... or make angry Reddit threads.
Old brownie recipe
Let's take a break from the seasonal items and get into something that's still on Chick-fil-A menus: brownies. The chocolate fudge brownie served at current Chick-fil-A restaurants is, as the online menu states, "a decadent dessert treat with rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter and fudgy chunks." Chick-fil-A fans of old could tell you about the chain's old brownie recipe, one that featured chocolate frosting and walnutty goodness. Unfortunately for many, the old brownies haven't been around for at least seven years.
But that doesn't stop customers from reminiscing. Not at all. There are multiple Reddit threads dedicated to these chocolatey bad boys, and long-time Chick-fil-A fans clearly miss them and wish for their chocolatey return. A customer also made a whole TikTok expressing her desire to get back to the old brownie recipe. A commenter on the video even threw shade at the current recipe, saying "They did us dirty with the CRUSTY NEW ONES." Unfortunately for these fans, the old recipe won't be coming back any time soon.
Key Lime Frosted Lemonade
The Key Lime Frosted Lemonade was beloved by many Chick-fil-A customers. Just like other frosted treats at this chicken spot, the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade is a blend of their signature vanilla ice cream and a fruit or flavor of choice. In this case, it's a mix of vanilla, natural Key lime flavor, and lemonade. While it was back in the limelight in 2024, it made its menu debut in 2019. The five-year hiatus had summer customers begging for a comeback, and thankfully, Chick-fil-A delivered.
In its absence, this frosted treat had Redditors making nostalgia posts asking for it to return. A 2021 thread was initially made inquiring if the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade was worth the purchase, and it was met with many positive reviews. People threw out reviews saying it was delicious and with some fans calling it a favorite. Some commenters were not fans, but others said it was their go-to drink to introduce to new Chick-fil-A customers. Maybe if we're lucky, this sweet treat will make its way back onto the menus.
Caramel Crumble Milkshake
Another seasonal item that hasn't made a comeback yet is the Caramel Crumble Milkshake. This was introduced in 2023 but has been replaced with other seasonal drinks since. According to Chick-fil-A's press release, the shake "is a creamy butterscotch caramel flavored milkshake made with our handspun Icedream® dessert and delicious blondie crumbles and topped off with whipped cream and a cherry." Sounds like a fall-time dream, right? Many others thought so too and were in anguish when it didn't return for the 2024 season.
One commenter on Reddit expressed their grief saying, "Why can't they keep it through November??" They also wrote about the aforementioned Autumn Spice shake, which was also pulled from the seasonal menu. However, many customers on Reddit, said they didn't mind the shake leaving stores, claiming that the Autumn Spice shake was better anyway. Whether you were part of the autumn spice gang or the caramel crumble club, the shakes definitely made a lasting impression on customer taste buds.
Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade
Last (and perhaps least) is a controversial seasonal item. The Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade was more than just a pretty name; it was a seasonal shake that some customers really gravitated towards and some avoided. According to the press release via QSR, "the limited-time Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade blends the popular cloudberry and cherry blossom flavors with the Frosted Lemonade – a hand-spun combination of Chick-fil-A's Lemonade and signature vanilla Icedream dessert." This sweet treat looked the part of Chick-fil-A's stand-out seasonal item, but how did it taste?
The reviews on the Frosted Cloudberry Lemonade were certainly mixed. While other seasonal shakes and frosted drinks became instant favorites, this one fell flat with some customers. On Facebook, Hammond, Louisiana's Chick-fil-A spotlighted this drink's sweet tea counterpart, the Cloudberry Sunjoy. The post had a few commenters raving about the fun flavor, but there were even more naysayers in the comments section complaining about the "very different taste." However, our own Mashed writer Crawford Smith gave the Frozen Cloudberry Lemonade a positive review, noting it was "worth a try simply based on its uniqueness alone." While it wasn't for everyone, a return for a repeat sip would be welcomed by fans of the drink.