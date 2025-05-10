Crispy On The Outside, Juicy On The Inside: The Secret To Better Breakfast Sausage
For some, breakfast is an art form. We don't simply use it to fuel up for the day but to inspire and remind us that tiny moments of joy are worth seeking. When that's the goal, it's not an imposition to take the long way. If you want a truly exceptional sausage that's crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, there are no shortcuts. You've simply have to cook it twice. (Trust us, this is one of those sausage hacks you'll wish you knew sooner.)
It may be your inclination to immediately toss your links in the frying pan, but starting out by cooking them over high heat is one of the mistakes everyone makes with breakfast sausage. Of course, we all want an appetizing sear on the casing. However, if you're starting with uncooked breakfast sausage, just searing it will likely leave you with a final product that appears perfectly cooked but remains undercooked at the center. That's why we recommend boiling your sausage links first, ensuring that they cook all the way through, then searing them to enhance the flavor and texture.
A quick sear changes everything
Many of us associate boiled foods with blandness. And while there are some foods such as chicken and broccoli that you should definitely stop boiling, breakfast sausage links are not among them. Boiling the sausage for about 10 minutes ensures that those links cook through while staying supremely moist and juicy. When sausages are cooked in water, the fat, which adds so much flavor, remains safely locked inside instead of rendering out in the pan.
Once boiled, your sausage is technically cooked, but while juicy breakfast links are a must, that's only half of the equation. To achieve that satisfying snap, they have to hit the frying pan. In a hot pan, it should only take about a minute to get the sausages golden brown. Not only will this improve the texture, but thanks to the Maillard reaction, it will also give the meat a rich caramelized flavor.