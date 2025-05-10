Crispy On The Outside, Juicy On The Inside: The Secret To Better Breakfast Sausage

For some, breakfast is an art form. We don't simply use it to fuel up for the day but to inspire and remind us that tiny moments of joy are worth seeking. When that's the goal, it's not an imposition to take the long way. If you want a truly exceptional sausage that's crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, there are no shortcuts. You've simply have to cook it twice. (Trust us, this is one of those sausage hacks you'll wish you knew sooner.)

It may be your inclination to immediately toss your links in the frying pan, but starting out by cooking them over high heat is one of the mistakes everyone makes with breakfast sausage. Of course, we all want an appetizing sear on the casing. However, if you're starting with uncooked breakfast sausage, just searing it will likely leave you with a final product that appears perfectly cooked but remains undercooked at the center. That's why we recommend boiling your sausage links first, ensuring that they cook all the way through, then searing them to enhance the flavor and texture.