A Unique Grilling Technique Led To One Of Dallas' Iconic BBQ Spots

On February 13, 1910, Elias Bryan opened the first Bryan's Smokehouse on Centre Street in Dallas, introducing a distinctive method that would help shape the city's barbecue culture. He cooked untrimmed meat with the lean side down — a technique that kept the protein moist as the fat rendered over the fire and basted the food. Word of Bryan's smoky, slow-cooked meat spread as fast as the scent of it drifted through the streets. More than a century later, his method still fuels one of Dallas' most enduring barbecue institutions — Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse.

The story continued when Elias' grandson, William Jennings "Sonny" Bryan Jr., took the reins. On February 13, 1958 — exactly 48 years after his grandfather launched his business — Sonny opened a modest restaurant on Inwood Road near the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center that seated only a handful of guests. Today, Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse stays true to its quirky roots, featuring vintage school desks for seating and serving barbecue sauce stored in beer bottles. The nostalgic ambiance underscores the restaurant's commitment to preserving the Bryan family legacy.