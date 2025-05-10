A Unique Grilling Technique Led To One Of Dallas' Iconic BBQ Spots
On February 13, 1910, Elias Bryan opened the first Bryan's Smokehouse on Centre Street in Dallas, introducing a distinctive method that would help shape the city's barbecue culture. He cooked untrimmed meat with the lean side down — a technique that kept the protein moist as the fat rendered over the fire and basted the food. Word of Bryan's smoky, slow-cooked meat spread as fast as the scent of it drifted through the streets. More than a century later, his method still fuels one of Dallas' most enduring barbecue institutions — Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse.
The story continued when Elias' grandson, William Jennings "Sonny" Bryan Jr., took the reins. On February 13, 1958 — exactly 48 years after his grandfather launched his business — Sonny opened a modest restaurant on Inwood Road near the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center that seated only a handful of guests. Today, Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse stays true to its quirky roots, featuring vintage school desks for seating and serving barbecue sauce stored in beer bottles. The nostalgic ambiance underscores the restaurant's commitment to preserving the Bryan family legacy.
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse is steeped in tradition
The Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse menu offers a variety of tender smoked meats — sliced or chopped brisket, pork and beef sausage, spicy jalapeño sausage, pulled pork, pulled chicken, turkey, old-fashioned hickory-smoked ham, and fall-off-the-bone ribs smothered in sauce. Sides such as hand-battered onion rings, barbecue pinto beans, crunchy potato salad, mac and cheese, fried okra, and green bean casserole take the meals one step further. Other items like the Frito Pie — a bed of crispy Fritos topped with brisket, beans, cheese, chives, sour cream, and barbecue sauce — add a creative flair to the classic Southern fare. Guests who save room for dessert can try to satisfy their sweet tooth with apple and peach cobbler à la mode or freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
Over the decades, Sonny Bryan's has become a landmark, attracting locals, tourists, and household names alike. President Nixon, Julia Child, and various dignitaries feasted on Sonny's famous brisket. As a bonus, the original eatery is open 24/7, so patrons can swing by to enjoy some savory grub and toss back a cold one literally whenever their heart desires. Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse is a cornerstone where Texas barbecue joints appear with the frequency of summer heat waves — but few with a history as rich or as flavorful. And even as the restaurant expanded to a second location in Richard, Texas, the steadfast devotion to Elias Bryan's innovative grilling logic has never faltered.