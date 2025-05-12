11 Deli Counter Classics That Always Taste Better Than Homemade

Why does tuna salad taste different from the deli? It seems like it should be simple — just pop open a can and mix a few ingredients together. But that approach usually falls short. One key step often missed at home — let it chill. Giving it a bit of fridge time allows the flavors to mingle and meld. Even when delis make a hot tuna melt, they're likely starting with chilled tuna salad.

Now, let's talk mayo — it should be good and there should be plenty of it. For Jewish deli-style tuna salad, Hellmann's is a classic. In fact, it was Julia Child's mayo of choice when she made her own tuna sandwiches (and if it's good enough for Child, it's probably good enough for the rest of us). But don't feel locked in — exploring other mayonnaises or even whipping up your own can elevate your tuna salad. Take it from Nielsen's Delicatessen, Houston's oldest deli, which uses a housemade mayo as the base for its tuna salad. The folks behind the counter readily admit that the mayo is the secret weapon.

Another deli secret — breadcrumbs, such as a spoonful of panko. Flaky panko breadcrumbs are typically used for a crispy fry coating, but in a tuna salad, they soak up flavor and add a light, almost fluffy texture that's moist but not watery. Many delis slip panko or other breadcrumbs into their tuna salad — definitely a trick worth borrowing for your own kitchen experiments.