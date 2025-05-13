Hot Italian Sausage Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Before getting into why any given hot Italian sausage brand is better than another, it's worth clarifying just what, exactly, defines an Italian sausage. First of all, the savory difference between breakfast and Italian sausages is that, while both are comprised primarily of ground meat — most commonly pork — the former is characterized by a sage and thyme-dominant blend of herbs, whereas in the latter fennel and garlic are at the forefront. Typically, Italian sausage comes in sweet and hot varieties. Despite the descriptor, sweet Italian sausage is pretty much just a baseline Italian sausage, whereas the "hot" label indicates the inclusion of some sort of spicy chili pepper.

In order to find out which brands make the very best hot Italian sausages, I picked up 11 different hot Italian sausage products from six national grocery store chains. Some were precooked, some were raw, some were in sausage casings, some were ground, some were labeled "spicy" rather than "hot," some were made with chicken, and some were made with pork. But as much as those factors helped nominally differentiate one product from another, they each balanced oily meat, sharp fennel, and varying levels of spice. After trying them all in a relatively brief span of time, here's how I ended up ranking these 11 hot Italian sausage brands from worst to best.