The Biggest Recalls In Wendy's History

As Wendy's explained on X (then Twitter) in 2018, the chain once provided bagged tortilla chips to go with its Taco Salad, though the menu item now comes with chili lime tortilla strips instead. These chips were produced specifically for the restaurant, and a company called Wyandot, Inc. was responsible for manufacturing the crunchy item (it's unclear if Wendy's worked with other chip manufacturers). In 2015, both Wyandot and Wendy's, along with other brands, found themselves in hot water after the round, yellow tortilla chips distributed to the fast food establishment were said to contain an undeclared allergen.

Some consumers discovered that their tortilla chip bags also contained cheese curls, which were made with milk. According to Mayo Clinic, milk allergies are associated with symptoms like vomiting, hives, and tingling of the lips and mouth, as well as breathing issues and anaphylaxis in more serious cases. To prevent a person with a milk allergy from accidentally ingesting the ingredient, the FDA requires manufacturers to declare certain major allergens, a list that also includes eggs, tree nuts, and wheat, among others. Failure to do so can lead to recalls, and in Wyandot's case, the recall was categorized as Class II. That means consuming the recalled item may lead to unwanted health effects but is unlikely to cause significant issues.