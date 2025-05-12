The Recalled Cookie Dough That Led To Illness In 30 States

If you don't have time to make cookies from scratch (even with the best chocolate chip cookie recipe out there), prepackaged dough is a great alternative. When it comes to popular varieties, Nestlé Toll House offers a selection of refrigerated dough products that not only save time in the kitchen but are also quite tasty where cookie quality is concerned. That doesn't mean the iconic brand hasn't experienced its share of troubles over the years, including an incident in 2009 that resulted in 77 people across 30 states falling ill (almost half of whom required hospitalization). Reports from the time indicated that flour within the ready-to-bake product was contaminated with bacteria called Shiga toxin–producing E. coli, which is a strain very likely to cause a severe E. coli infection.

Investigators were unable to land on a definitive cause of illness among those affected, but the flour was suspicious because all other ingredients were deemed safe during the supplier investigation. E. coli infections often cause uncomfortable symptoms like stomach cramping and diarrhea, but 10 people affected by the 2009 outbreak developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can cause lasting kidney damage and other serious health effects. While the subsequent illness was quite severe, no deaths were reported as a result of this outbreak.