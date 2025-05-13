This Is What Former First Ladies Liked To Drink

Fascination with the first ladies of the United States of America inspires interest in all aspects of their dining lives, from Eleanor Roosevelt's favorite dessert to Michelle Obama's personally-endorsed energy beverage. Exploring the favorite drinks of former first ladies is at the top of the list; who wouldn't want to learn the boozy business of these ordinarily-staid figures? The subject has even inspired a menu of signature drinks based on several first ladies and their public personas. It's a peek inside their personalities, whether their tastes tended toward classic concoctions or they preferred more contemporary cocktails when business hours were over and the White House became the home front once again.

Since it's rare to find photographs of these historic women imbibing their preferred creations, it takes a little digging to discover which spirits, sips, and cocktails former first ladies have taken a liking to. But if you look deep enough on the internet, you can find a trove of info about the drinking habits of presidential wives from the beginning of the Great American experiment to the first ladies of the 21st century. You can even cop recipes for their favorite concoctions and give them a try for yourself.