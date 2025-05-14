What Jeremy Allen White From The Bear Eats Off Set

Unsurprisingly, the man who has pretended to work at a restaurant on screen enjoys patronizing them in real life. Jeremy Allen White has spent much of his career portraying Chicago residents, but in real life he is a New Yorker, born and bred in Brooklyn. As one of the biggest cities for restaurants, it only makes sense that White has shown face at some of New York City's eateries.

In an interview with Seth Meyers, White revealed his favorite to be Rolo's in Ridgewood. According to locals, this is a surprising pick and earns the actor some serious New Yorker cred. Some are a bit frustrated with White for outing their favorite bar and grill, with Redditors complaining that the viral recommendation has upped wait times.

NYC isn't the only city that fans could see White out and about grabbing a bite to eat. The actor has shown Chicago love for years, citing some neighborhood favorites as his go-tos. Bavette's and La Scarola were both shouted out when he was asked about his favorite restaurants in Chicago. He's also been spotted at other restaurants across the city. "The Bear" star now lives in L.A., and trained for the series in Santa Monica's French restaurant Pasjoli. If you go out to eat in any of these three cities, there's at least a bit of a chance you could run into the actor.