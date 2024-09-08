What Really Makes Texas Roadhouse's Steak Sauce So Delicious

The retail launch of Texas Roadhouse-branded steak sauces in grocery stores means that both newcomers and long-time fans of the restaurant's signature sauce will be able to enjoy it as often as they like. Prior to the most recent release, Texas Roadhouse's "Steak Sauce," packaged in a nondescript black bottle, could be found by enthusiasts online and in restaurants. However, it wasn't as widely available as it is now. Both the original restaurant-style steak sauce and a new steak sauce are part of the retail lineup, but there may be some confusion as to which sauce is the one fans of the restaurant already know and love.

The Texas Roadhouse "Classic" Steak Sauce might seem like the obvious choice if you're looking for what you'd find in the restaurant — but it isn't. In fact, it's an entirely new sauce that is closer to a classic A.1. steak sauce (or perhaps a copycat you made at home). In fact, the new Classic Steak Sauce currently isn't served in restaurants at all and can only be found in grocery stores.

Instead, fans of the restaurant's original steak sauce should look for the newly branded Roadhouse Gold Sauce. Connoisseurs will be able to immediately tell the difference between the two by taste. But, unless you are already familiar with the special ingredients used in the original sauce, it could be hard to tell which one to choose simply by looking at the bottle. What sets the Texas Roadhouse Gold Sauce apart from the competition?