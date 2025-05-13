How Much A Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich Cost In 2012 Vs 2025

The very first Chick-fil-A location opened its doors in 1967, and since that time, the chain has dedicated itself to fulfilling its customers' fervent love for all things chicken. The restaurant's chicken sandwich is still the true star of the menu, and fast food fans can enjoy the item on its own for the fairly reasonable price of $4.99 (keep in mind that prices vary depending on location). That got us thinking, though: How much did a chicken sandwich from the chain cost in years past?

We dug up a relatively vintage Chick-fil-A menu and found that the original chicken sandwich cost $2.95 in 2012. As for the spicy chicken sandwich, which debuted in 2010, this item was priced at $3.19 in 2012, as compared to the 2025 price of $5.29 (depending on location).

If you want a real blast from the past, Chick-fil-A's original chicken sandwich was a mere $0.59 at the time of the restaurant's opening. Few current items come close to this extremely low price, though you can score a sweet Icedream cup for just $1.49 to finish off your meal.