The Biggest BBQ Sauce Recalls In US History

Between grocery store brands, barbecue restaurants, enterprising chefs, and even some bourbon distilleries, the number of food businesses all producing their own bespoke BBQ sauces is vast. It's hardly a surprise, then, that some of these businesses have erred over the years and found their BBQ sauces subject to recalls.

Whereas the most deadly recalled foods in U.S. history have caused illnesses and even death, no recalled BBQ sauce has ever seriously harmed an unwitting customer. Nevertheless, plenty of BBQ sauce recalls have encompassed large amounts of product or presented theoretical danger. Each of these BBQ sauce recalls, organized in reverse chronological order, was selected for its quantity — based on data compiled by the Food Industry Counsel — or potential deadliness.

For what it's worth, food recalls are becoming increasingly common, not necessarily because food is more dangerous, but because prevention initiatives are improving. So, the most significant BBQ sauce recalls don't date back to the genesis of BBQ sauce, but the mid-2000s, simply because significant recalls are a relatively new phenomenon. With that in mind, the following are each of the biggest BBQ sauces recalls in the history of the United States.