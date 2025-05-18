Biggest Chicken Pot Pie Recalls In The US

Chicken pot pie is often a comforting dinnertime staple — warm, savory, and satisfying, whether served fresh or pulled from the freezer. With roots tracing back to ancient Rome, this creamy, vegetable-studded dish has evolved into a beloved American classic. Over the years, it has become a go-to meal in many households. However, like with many processed or packaged meals that line store shelves, not every pot pie is created (or handled) safely. From bacteria to foreign materials to labeling issues, some chicken pot pie products have posed serious health risks, leading to major product recalls over the years.

This roundup highlights major U.S. recalls involving chicken pot pie and similar items, including crustless versions, soups, and empanadas. While these events are relatively rare given the vast number of products sold, they highlight the importance of strict food safety protocols, especially for frozen or canned meals with multiple ingredients.