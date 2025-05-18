Biggest Chicken Pot Pie Recalls In The US
Chicken pot pie is often a comforting dinnertime staple — warm, savory, and satisfying, whether served fresh or pulled from the freezer. With roots tracing back to ancient Rome, this creamy, vegetable-studded dish has evolved into a beloved American classic. Over the years, it has become a go-to meal in many households. However, like with many processed or packaged meals that line store shelves, not every pot pie is created (or handled) safely. From bacteria to foreign materials to labeling issues, some chicken pot pie products have posed serious health risks, leading to major product recalls over the years.
This roundup highlights major U.S. recalls involving chicken pot pie and similar items, including crustless versions, soups, and empanadas. While these events are relatively rare given the vast number of products sold, they highlight the importance of strict food safety protocols, especially for frozen or canned meals with multiple ingredients.
Atkins Crustless Chicken Pot Pie was pulled from shelves as part of a 12-million-pound listeria recall in 2024
In October 2024, federal food safety officials issued a sweeping recall affecting nearly 12 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, including Atkins Low Carb Living Crustless Chicken Pot Pies, after routine testing revealed potential listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was initiated by Bellisio Foods, the manufacturer behind several popular pot pie brands, including our favorite, after tracing the contamination to chicken supplied by BrucePac. The recall expanded repeatedly as investigators uncovered more affected products.
The contaminated items were distributed nationwide to major grocery chains like Kroger, restaurants, and schools, though officials note the products were not part of USDA school meal programs. Unlike many foodborne pathogens, listeria can survive freezing temperatures, making frozen meals like the recalled 9-ounce Atkins pot pies particularly concerning. The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) classified this as a Class I, high-risk recall, warning that the bacteria poses severe threats to pregnant women (risking miscarriage), older adults, and immunocompromised individuals. Symptoms, including fever, muscle aches, and even meningitis, may take up to 70 days to appear. No confirmed illnesses were linked to the outbreak at the time of the FSIS announcement.
Frozen Fresh N Lean recalled over 2,000 chicken pot pies due to listeria in 2024
Months before the Atkins pot pie recall, another crustless chicken pot pie product faced similar food safety concerns. According to an FDA release, in April 2024, Nutrition Corp voluntarily recalled 2,119 Fresh N Lean brand Crustless Chicken Potato Pot Pies after potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination was detected. The frozen meals, packaged in 9-ounce vacuum-sealed plastic trays with a May 8, 2024, expiration date, had been distributed nationwide to consumers. Initially unclassified when first announced on April 25, the FDA upgraded the recall to Class II status on May 29, indicating the products could cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences, though serious outcomes were unlikely.
The incident highlights how listeria contamination has triggered some of the largest meat recalls in U.S. history, as evidenced again by subsequent 2024 chicken pot pie recalls. Nutrition Corp, based in Moosic, Pennsylvania, initiated the voluntary action through email notifications, though neither the company nor the FDA ever disclosed how the contamination occurred.
Aunt Kitty's Foods recalled nearly 16,000 pounds of chicken pot pie soups in 2023
When it comes to food safety, an unlabeled ingredient isn't just an oversight — it can be life-threatening. In October 2023, New Jersey company Aunt Kitty's Foods recalled over 15,000 pounds of ready-to-eat Hanover Soup Classics Chicken Pot Pie soup due to misbranding and undeclared soy protein. The 15-ounce canned soups, with a September 2026 best-by date, were distributed to retail locations in Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. While canned pot pie products can be an easy alternative, the FSIS classified this as a high-risk Class I recall — its most serious designation — because even trace amounts of undeclared soy can trigger anaphylaxis (an allergic reaction) in sensitive individuals.
While this issue is typically avoided with homemade soup recipes, where ingredients are fully controlled, the allergen warning was missing due to a production error. The company used soy-containing chicken without updating the label. Aunt Kitty's Foods discovered the mistake during an internal inventory review, prompting immediate action to pull the products from the shelves. While no allergic reactions were reported, the recall affected multiple retail chains across five states before officials successfully recovered about 30% of the affected products.
Great American Cobbler Company recalled over 4,000 pounds of pot pies in 2022
Even a pot pie with Southern flair isn't immune to food safety pitfalls. The FSIS issued a Class II recall for over two tons of frozen Creole-style chicken pot pies in February 2022 after discovering an undeclared soy allergen. The Great American Cobbler Company, based in Homerville, Georgia, pulled its Handcrafted Premium Creole Style Chicken Pot Pie products following routine FSIS label verification that revealed missing soy declarations. Distributed to retailers in Georgia, Wisconsin, and Virginia, the products posed a significant risk to consumers with soy allergies.
The company recovered about half of the affected products (2,126 pounds) following the discovery. This incident marked another case where routine regulatory oversight identified potentially dangerous labeling omissions before consumer illnesses occurred. The recall preceded later, larger pot pie safety incidents, but shared similar concerns about accurate allergen disclosure in frozen convenience foods.
Molly's Chicken Pot Pie Empanadas recalled twice over plastic and listeria contamination
Chicken pot pie empanadas have faced multiple serious recalls over the years. In 2011, Windsor Quality Food voluntarily recalled 11,390 pounds of Molly's Kitchen Mini Chicken Pot Pie Empanadas. The Class II recall was initiated after customers reported finding plastic fragments in the product, debris from broken manufacturing equipment that contaminated batches produced on August 30, 2011. These empanadas, packaged in 10-pound cases containing 108 individual pies, had been distributed nationwide to food service operations before the hazard was discovered.
The story took a more alarming turn in 2014 after Windsor's acquisition by Japanese food giant Ajinomoto. The same empanadas became entangled in one of the largest frozen food recalls in U.S. history -– a staggering 47 million pounds of frozen products potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This Class I recall stemmed from tainted vegetables supplied by CRF Frozen Foods and affected empanadas produced between May 2014 and May 2016. The products had reached consumers and food service providers across North America before being pulled from distribution.
Park 100 recalled 19,200 pounds of chicken pot pie in 2010 due to metal contamination
In January 2010, the FSIS announced that Park 100 Foods Inc., based in Kokomo, Indiana, had recalled approximately 19,200 pounds of frozen Market Day Chicken Pot Pies due to potential contamination with foreign materials.
The issue was came to light when a customer reported discovering metal pins in the pot pie. Although no injuries were reported, the presence of such foreign materials obviously posed a significant health risk. In case it wasn't obvious, the FDA notes that hard pointy objects like metal pins could cause serious damage to a person's mouth, throat, or digestion system.
FSIS urged consumers who had purchased the pot pies not to eat them and to either discard the product or return it for a refund. The items were made in early October 2009, and sold to customers across 15 states through Market Day's website and catalog. These states included much of the Midwest and East Coast, such as Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida.
ConAgra recalled all varieties of its frozen pot pies due to salmonella poisoning in 2007
In October 2007, ConAgra issued a massive recall of all varieties of its frozen pot pies—including chicken, turkey, and beef—after they were linked to a widespread Salmonella outbreak affecting at least 139 people across 30 states. The recall impacted multiple major store brands, including Banquet, Kroger, Great Value, and Albertson's. Over a decade before the USDA began its extensive efforts to reduce salmonella contamination, the outbreak led to 20 hospitalizations, though no deaths were reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state health departments traced the illnesses back to the pot pies, prompting ConAgra to voluntarily shut down production while federal investigators worked to pinpoint the exact source of contamination. The products were distributed nationwide, as well as in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, amplifying the scope of public health risk.
The recall highlighted critical gaps in food safety oversight, as the pot pies had been labeled as "cook and serve," requiring consumers to fully cook them to eliminate pathogens — a step many may have skipped. The USDA issued a public health alert days before the recall, but the delay in identifying the source of the contamination left consumers vulnerable. The incident spurred calls for clearer labeling and stricter manufacturing controls, particularly for frozen foods that blur the line between pre-cooked and raw. ConAgra said a reintroduction of its pot pies would include revised cooking instructions and enhanced safety measures.