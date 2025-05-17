The Salad Donald Trump Hated So Much It (Allegedly) Got A Mar-A-Lago Chef Fired
From Thomas Jefferson's taste for mac and cheese to Barack Obama's fervent love of nachos, we're a bit obsessed with the favorite foods of U.S. presidents. The current Commander-in-Chief, President Donald Trump has been very vocal about his preference for fast food, but what about the fare he eats at home (aka the Mar-a-Lago compound in Florida where he resides when he's not occupying 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue)? According to the book "Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump's Presidential Palace," which offers insight into Trump's life in Palm Beach, a mere Caesar salad caused such aggravation that the president allegedly fired the chef who made it.
All tales of the rich and powerful must be taken with a grain of salt, but the story goes that Trump confronted the chef in a hostile manner and angrily began making his own Caesar salad to illustrate the proper technique. The chef was reportedly axed the next day and eventually went on to work for Celine Dion. What's especially puzzling about the anecdote is that the salad was said to be well received, so Trump's outburst didn't result from concerns about quality.
Unfortunately, it's not clear whether the supposedly fired chef was ever named, but Andre Rush, a former White House chef who cooked for the President during his first term, told Politico that Trump was quite particular about his food preferences. According to Rush, if you wanted to alter Trump's meals, "You have to be political on that. You can't just go in hard charging, saying, 'I'm going to give him this, I'm going to give him that.'"
What did Trump find so offensive about this Caesar salad?
Caesar salads are simple yet tasty preparations consisting of Romaine lettuce, croutons, and a savory dressing featuring Dijon mustard, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, anchovies, and egg yolks among other ingredients. It's not clear why Donald Trump was apparently so offended by his former chef's Caesar salad, but the answer might have something to do with the President's fast food-obsessed eating habits.
The president's love of McDonald's is legendary, and Trump reportedly enjoyed the fast-food chain's menu items multiple times a day in the run-up to the 2016 election. (His favorites include Big Macs, Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, and Egg McMuffins.) Trump's previous butler stated that the president referred to vegetables and garnishes as "garbage" and commanded that none accompany his steak. (Keep in mind that Trump controversially enjoys his steak well-done with ketchup.)
As for the reason behind Donald Trump's fast food fixation, it's claimed that the business-magnate-turned-world-leader has concerns about being poisoned and that the consistent nature of fast food safeguards him against these risks. It's also theorized that the president's affinity for common fare ingratiates him to his constituents. Only Trump can say for sure, but his alleged experience with a former Mar-a-Lago chef indicates that the president is highly particular about the food he is served and isn't afraid to wield his might when dissatisfied.