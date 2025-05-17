The Salad Donald Trump Hated So Much It (Allegedly) Got A Mar-A-Lago Chef Fired

From Thomas Jefferson's taste for mac and cheese to Barack Obama's fervent love of nachos, we're a bit obsessed with the favorite foods of U.S. presidents. The current Commander-in-Chief, President Donald Trump has been very vocal about his preference for fast food, but what about the fare he eats at home (aka the Mar-a-Lago compound in Florida where he resides when he's not occupying 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue)? According to the book "Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump's Presidential Palace," which offers insight into Trump's life in Palm Beach, a mere Caesar salad caused such aggravation that the president allegedly fired the chef who made it.

All tales of the rich and powerful must be taken with a grain of salt, but the story goes that Trump confronted the chef in a hostile manner and angrily began making his own Caesar salad to illustrate the proper technique. The chef was reportedly axed the next day and eventually went on to work for Celine Dion. What's especially puzzling about the anecdote is that the salad was said to be well received, so Trump's outburst didn't result from concerns about quality.

Unfortunately, it's not clear whether the supposedly fired chef was ever named, but Andre Rush, a former White House chef who cooked for the President during his first term, told Politico that Trump was quite particular about his food preferences. According to Rush, if you wanted to alter Trump's meals, "You have to be political on that. You can't just go in hard charging, saying, 'I'm going to give him this, I'm going to give him that.'"