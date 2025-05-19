Who Is Cowboy Kent Rollins' Much Younger Wife, Shannon?

Shannon Rollins is originally from Elko, a small town in northeastern Nevada. She basically grew up in this ranching community, although her parents were not ranchers themselves. Her mother worked in education while her father worked in the purchasing department at a gold mine. She attended college in Portland, Oregon, which she says she chose mainly because of the lush Pacific Northwest climate that was in contrast with the semi-arid environs of Elko.

However, she returned to Elko shortly after completing her bachelor of sciences degree. In an interview with Chris Gregory — a podcast host that she had been mentoring through a content creation workshop for his show — Shannon Rollins says," It was technically a bachelor of science, and it was like a communications degree. It was a journalism, PR, and advertising kind of combo." She goes on to explain how she initially worked various jobs that had nothing to do with her degree, including being a part of an engine crew for the Bureau of Land Management — which is a firefighting team. She admits though, that her season was relatively quiet, so she didn't get to experience the high-adrenaline moments often associated with firefighting.

Currently, Shannon Rollins is finally putting her degree to good use as she helps run both the culinary and content side of their business, combining her chuck wagon skills, story telling, and digital media to reach millions of viewers around the world.