After Nearly 4 Decades, Florida Says Goodbye To A Beloved Restaurant
People outside of Tallahassee, Florida might not be familiar with Goodies Eatery, a popular breakfast spot featuring a selection of breakfast sandwiches, freshly made pastries, and New York-style bagels. The restaurant proudly served Floridians for nearly four decades, but sadly, Goodies Eatery will be shutting its doors for good on May 30, putting it in league with other beloved restaurants we may lose in 2025 (such as Applebee's and Red Lobster). The restaurant announced the closure via Facebook, and owner John Henningsen characterized the reason for the closing as "unforeseen circumstances beyond [his] control."
The Tallahassee Democrat spoke with Adria Cavany, tenant manager for the company that owns the property where Goodies is located, and Cavany implied that the building requires structural upgrades to remain usable. According to the manager, "the structural enhancements require heavy construction this summer and changes to the layout that impact the space where Goodies resides." Additionally, Goodies Eatery owner Henningsen does not have plans to open a new location elsewhere, and fans of the casual spot are definitely feeling the pain. As written by one commenter on Facebook, "So very sad to read this news, you will most definitely be missed! You are a Tallahassee institution!"
Goodies Eatery proves that even popular restaurants can experience hardships
Goodies Eatery owner John Henningsen was first introduced to the restaurant in 1987 when he gained employment as a college student. Henningsen assumed ownership of the business in 1995, and since that time, the restaurant has become a beloved eatery among its customers. The establishment currently holds a good rating on Tripadvisor and has plenty of glowing reviews. As one diner put it, "I only had a bagel w/cream cheese for breakfast. It was good so we came back for lunch."
With dining out becoming increasingly expensive due to high rent, rising labor costs, and supply problems, one might assume that Goodies faced its own financial struggles that made it a less attractive tenant for the building owner. Or perhaps the building owner believes that a new tenant would be more lucrative and is using the renovation to make the switch. There's no way of confirming this, but what is certain is that Goodies Eatery will be missed. On Reddit, one commenter bemoaned the closure by writing, "I loved Goodies. John was a good dude and it was cool that his parents worked there too. It is a downtown Tally institution."