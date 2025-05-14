After Nearly 4 Decades, Florida Says Goodbye To A Beloved Restaurant

People outside of Tallahassee, Florida might not be familiar with Goodies Eatery, a popular breakfast spot featuring a selection of breakfast sandwiches, freshly made pastries, and New York-style bagels. The restaurant proudly served Floridians for nearly four decades, but sadly, Goodies Eatery will be shutting its doors for good on May 30, putting it in league with other beloved restaurants we may lose in 2025 (such as Applebee's and Red Lobster). The restaurant announced the closure via Facebook, and owner John Henningsen characterized the reason for the closing as "unforeseen circumstances beyond [his] control."

The Tallahassee Democrat spoke with Adria Cavany, tenant manager for the company that owns the property where Goodies is located, and Cavany implied that the building requires structural upgrades to remain usable. According to the manager, "the structural enhancements require heavy construction this summer and changes to the layout that impact the space where Goodies resides." Additionally, Goodies Eatery owner Henningsen does not have plans to open a new location elsewhere, and fans of the casual spot are definitely feeling the pain. As written by one commenter on Facebook, "So very sad to read this news, you will most definitely be missed! You are a Tallahassee institution!"