The Chicago Pizzeria That Named A Menu Item After Pope Leo XIV

When Robert Francis Prevost was named the first-ever North American pope in May, jubilation swept across Chicago's South Side. As cheers and prayers broke out, the scent of freshly baked pizza wafted through the air. Now known worldwide as Pope Leo XIV, the pontiff has long held a soft spot for Aurelio's Pizza in Homewood, Illinois, just a few miles from Dolton, the suburb where he was raised.

A local secret has hit the global stage: Pope Leo's top slice hails from this family-owned eatery, famous for its Chicago tavern-style pizza crowned with sweet tomato sauce and a generous layer of mozzarella on a thin, crispy crust. While Rome has its own pizza traditions, the Holy Father credits his favorite spot in Illinois with nourishing his body and spirit back home. The restaurant's cozy, red-checkered vibe and nostalgia-infused flavors call to mind the comforts of his early years.

When Pope Leo last dined with loved ones at Aurelio's in August 2024, he kept it classic with a pepperoni pizza (another American-born legend). To honor his papal ascension, Aurelio's paid tribute in true Windy City fashion, renaming the iconic pie the "Pope-eroni" and designating an "official pope's table," complete with a priest's chair salvaged from a nearby church.