The Chicago Pizzeria That Named A Menu Item After Pope Leo XIV
When Robert Francis Prevost was named the first-ever North American pope in May, jubilation swept across Chicago's South Side. As cheers and prayers broke out, the scent of freshly baked pizza wafted through the air. Now known worldwide as Pope Leo XIV, the pontiff has long held a soft spot for Aurelio's Pizza in Homewood, Illinois, just a few miles from Dolton, the suburb where he was raised.
A local secret has hit the global stage: Pope Leo's top slice hails from this family-owned eatery, famous for its Chicago tavern-style pizza crowned with sweet tomato sauce and a generous layer of mozzarella on a thin, crispy crust. While Rome has its own pizza traditions, the Holy Father credits his favorite spot in Illinois with nourishing his body and spirit back home. The restaurant's cozy, red-checkered vibe and nostalgia-infused flavors call to mind the comforts of his early years.
When Pope Leo last dined with loved ones at Aurelio's in August 2024, he kept it classic with a pepperoni pizza (another American-born legend). To honor his papal ascension, Aurelio's paid tribute in true Windy City fashion, renaming the iconic pie the "Pope-eroni" and designating an "official pope's table," complete with a priest's chair salvaged from a nearby church.
Pope Leo XIV is a fan of Aurelio's pepperoni pizza
Founded in 1959 by Joe Aurelio, the establishment quickly became a cornerstone of Chicago's signature thin-crust pizza identity. The flagship location helped carve out the combination of bubbly cheese, edge-to-edge toppings, and a crispy crust cut into squares. For generations, Aurelio's has echoed with the laughter of families, Little League baseball teams, and the future pope himself.
Soon after Pope Leo XIV's election, Aurelio's posted on Instagram: "If you needed further proof that Aurelio's Pizza is 'heaven-sent,' the new Pope might be able to sign off on that. Honored to have served Pope Leo and friends, and we will gladly welcome him back the next time he's craving the pizza of his hometown." Despite living halfway around the world and leading the Catholic Church, Pope Leo's Chicagoland roots — and his passion for that corner parlor — remain an enduring symbol of community pride. We're not sure if His Holiness is also partial to Chicago-style hot dogs or Italian beef sandwiches, but it's safe to say his taste for Aurelio's pepperoni pizza is a divine endorsement.