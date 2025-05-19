The Florida Restaurant Oprah Winfrey Said Has 'America's Best Burger'
The title of "America's Best Burger" is hotly contested, with thousands of eateries, ranging from diners to Michelin-starred restaurants, offering the iconic sandwich. However, if you ask media mogul Oprah Winfrey, there's a clear (if somewhat surprising) winner, the Le Burger from Le Tub, a local institution in Hollywood Beach, Florida.
The "Le Burger" doesn't include anything outlandish or exceptional other than its substantial size. Weighing in at 13 ounces (more than ¾ of a pound), it's three times larger than many restaurant and fast food options. There's little detail provided about the preparation. It's "seasoned" and "char-grilled." The standard $17 burger ("The Original") comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion but can be upgraded with cheese, bacon, pickles, and "Tub Sauce."
The restaurant certainly isn't shy about Winfrey's endorsement, emblazoning it in a splashy, multi-colored graphic at the top of its website alongside a picture of the burger. Winfrey was reportedly introduced to the meal by her friend, TV personality Gayle King, who discussed her love for the "Le Burger" on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." From there, it's easy to see how her dedicated fans boosted the restaurant's fortunes — as has been the case with many trends inspired by what Oprah eats, reads, or buys.
Hamburger in Paradise
However, Oprah is far from the only source declaring the sandwich's supremacy. In 2006, GQ also ranked it as the country's top choice, while Vice lauded it as one of the best in 2017. In fact, the restaurant suggests Winfrey's awareness of the burger was a direct result of King discovering and trying out hamburger spots from the GQ article rather than any extensive research on her own. However, it's clear who Le Tub feels has more star power.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, the honor is a long time coming for Le Tub, which originally opened its doors as a Sunoco gas station. The humble, waterfront spot is located on the narrow barrier island between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, putting millions of South Floridians within a short drive of this unexpected treasure. Although Le Burger didn't make our list of 12 seriously delicious burgers you need to try before you die, true burger lovers should consider a road trip to soak up some sun and chow down at Le Tub.
More than just Oprah's endorsement
Along with Le Burger, the rest of Le Tub's menu is filled out with an eclectic mix of high-end and casual options, ranging from chili cheese fries and mozzarella sticks to shrimp, steak, and crab legs. Each is perfectly complemented with a variety of adult beverages, including a wide selection of beer, wine, and unique on-the-rocks and frozen cocktails. However, when you're visiting a restaurant with this reputation, it's hard to turn down an opportunity to sample the best.
Le Tub has earned a solid 4.2 out of 5 star rating on Google with over 5,000 reviews, a sign of serious popularity and consistency. Though reviewers noted the wait for a table can be long and the overall vibe is decidedly laid-back (including the use of paper plates), they praised the excellent views and, of course, frequently mentioned the famous burger. One recent review called it "one of the best I've ever had," confirming the world-famous reputation. Keep this humble spot in mind if you're a burger fan. With the endorsement of Oprah Winfrey and so many others, there's no doubt that Le Tub and its famous burger are worth checking out!