The Florida Restaurant Oprah Winfrey Said Has 'America's Best Burger'

The title of "America's Best Burger" is hotly contested, with thousands of eateries, ranging from diners to Michelin-starred restaurants, offering the iconic sandwich. However, if you ask media mogul Oprah Winfrey, there's a clear (if somewhat surprising) winner, the Le Burger from Le Tub, a local institution in Hollywood Beach, Florida.

The "Le Burger" doesn't include anything outlandish or exceptional other than its substantial size. Weighing in at 13 ounces (more than ¾ of a pound), it's three times larger than many restaurant and fast food options. There's little detail provided about the preparation. It's "seasoned" and "char-grilled." The standard $17 burger ("The Original") comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion but can be upgraded with cheese, bacon, pickles, and "Tub Sauce."

The restaurant certainly isn't shy about Winfrey's endorsement, emblazoning it in a splashy, multi-colored graphic at the top of its website alongside a picture of the burger. Winfrey was reportedly introduced to the meal by her friend, TV personality Gayle King, who discussed her love for the "Le Burger" on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." From there, it's easy to see how her dedicated fans boosted the restaurant's fortunes — as has been the case with many trends inspired by what Oprah eats, reads, or buys.