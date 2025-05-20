Vintage Desserts That Ruled The 1980s

The 1980s may have been known for launching some questionable trends: Sky-high hair, leg warmers, and Max Headroom come to mind. But one movement that doesn't disappoint even in the 21st century is the vintage 1980s desserts that crossed our tables and made life sweeter. Not every 1980s dessert that soared to popularity was a new invention; some were comebacks for homemade classics while others were clever gourmet creations that found an audience. And some were entirely new to the dessert scene, insanely delicious dessert inventions that set the world of enjoyable dining on its ear.

You may have heard of some of the best-known vintage 1980s desserts that gave our collective sweet tooth something to smile about. Others may have been regional delights that never made it into your awareness but are still deserving of a shout-out now that the decade is just a speck in the rearview mirror of infinity. It's high time the best selections from ice cream shops, specialty cookbooks, and restaurant menus of the decade that gave us surfer speak and video arcades got their due. From homey Dream Whip pie to upscale tiramisu, these are the vintage 1980s desserts that we just can't get over.