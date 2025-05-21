Why Margaritas From A Bar Are Better Than Homemade

A margarita is one of those classic cocktails everyone should try once. It seems like the sort of drink that would be hard to get wrong, but there's actually a lot of care and attention that goes into making them. That's why margaritas from a bar are usually better than homemade. Good mixologists know what they're doing and craft them carefully so they're delicious every time.

But if you've ever made margaritas at home and were disappointed with the results, you might be wondering how, exactly, the professionals do it better. I used to work as a bartender, so I've made a few margaritas in my time. However, I also talked to a couple of bartenders and mixologists to get the lowdown on what they think makes a great margarita and how this differs from the way people tend to do it at home. Using this information, I'll be delving into what makes a margarita from a bar better, on average, than one you make yourself at home.

Ingredient quality is one of the primary concerns, with pros thinking carefully about what they use, whereas the average person making drinks at home uses whatever they can get their hands on. But, there's more than that. From shaking technique to how you salt the rim, it all plays a part in the quality of the finished drink. Read on to learn how bartenders do it better — it might just make you want to up your home margarita game.