Review: Subway's New Hot Honey Subs Are Solid But Nothing Special

The hot honey trend has been making waves in the food world for some time, and now the country's largest sandwich chain is getting in on the action. Subway is debuting its new Hot Honey sauce with two specialty subs: the Hot Honey Pepperoni and the Hot Honey Chicken. While Hot Honey sauce can now be added to any Subway sandwich, the two new menu items are specially designed to show off that special sweet heat.

Advertisement

The Hot Honey Pepperoni features layers of pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions on toasted Italian Herbs and Cheese bread, all drizzled with sweet and spicy Hot Honey sauce. The Hot Honey Chicken opts for rotisserie-style chicken and melted Monterey Cheddar, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions on Artisan Italian bread. The sub is then drizzled with both Hot Honey sauce and Creamy Sriracha before being finished with some SubKrunch for a little extra texture.

Subway invited me to try both new subs before its March 27, 2025 release. I also ordered the sauce on one of Subway's classic menu items to test the viability of the flavor outside of the specialty sandwiches. This isn't the first time Subway has added heat to its subs, so read on to find out whether its latest effort is a sweet treat or a spicy swing and a miss.

Advertisement