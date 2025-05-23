Think Twice Before Eating At A Seafood Buffet Again

Buffet chain restaurants have had a tumultuous history, as these dining establishments wax and wane when it comes to popularity. While buffets may be on the rise again as consumers look to get more bang for their buck when eating out, patrons should approach certain types of buffet food with caution. Take seafood buffets, which offer diners the opportunity to eat dishes like sushi, fried shrimp, steamed fish, and octopus salad all during the course of a single meal. While such variety is tempting, especially for seafood lovers, these establishments come with some major risks.

Leaving cooked seafood unrefrigerated for two hours or longer can encourage the growth of bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella, and consuming contaminated dishes may lead to an unpleasant bout of food-borne illness. A run-in with contaminated seafood may cause symptoms like stomach cramping, diarrhea, and fever, though vulnerable people face a higher chance of complications.

Cross-contamination is another pressing concern for people with allergies to fish and seafood, as it can be challenging for establishments to completely sanitize holding trays and utensils. The effects of seafood allergies range from mild, such as itchiness and congestion, to severe, including anaphylactic reactions that constitute a medical emergency.