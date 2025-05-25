Julia Collin Davison's Life Was Never The Same After America's Test Kitchen

Julia Collin Davison has had quite the rise to fame, from washing dishes and grocery shopping for "Cook's Illustrated" back in the '90s to becoming the co-host of "America's Test Kitchen" (ATK). She's been an original cast member since the show first aired in 1999, but it took Davison around seven seasons before she truly felt comfortable behind the camera.

Fans have always loved the cast's chemistry and were shocked when long-standing "ATK" host Christopher Kimball announced his departure back in 2017. There was a lot of uncertainty about whether the show would go on and, if it did, what it would look like. That's when Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster stepped up to become co-hosts, their friendship blossoming with this new opportunity. Working alongside her friend and the supportive crew has given Davison a bigger confidence boost to pursue all kinds of culinary adventures outside of "ATK."

How has working on "America's Test Kitchen" impacted the trajectory of Julia Collin Davison's career? Read on to learn about her fun, inspiring, and sometimes strange accomplishments.