This Mini Chocoflans Recipe Will Be Your New Go-To Dessert

When it comes to flan, some people prefer to keep things as simple as possible, allowing those creamy, custardy flavors to speak for themselves. Then there are those who will add chocolate to desserts wherever possible, and if you happen to fall into this group of chocolate lovers, then developer Kara Barrett's individual mini chocoflan recipe is one you might want to try. These mini chocoflans are exactly what they sound like: chocolate cake on the bottom, flan on top, in charming single-serve form to make them perfect as a special dessert for date nights or dinner parties.

While there's plenty to love about this dessert in terms of caramely and chocolatey flavors, the mix of textures is something that really makes it unique. "I love the texture contrast between the rich chocolate cake and the creamy, silky flan," Barrett says. She also loves how beautiful and elegant the chocoflans look once they're unmolded, something that your dinner guests (or family members) will surely appreciate as well. As an added bonus, Barrett notes, "This impossible cake is a lot of fun to make. You can see the chocolate cake immediately start to rise after you add the flan." And you can make these chocoflans in advance and store them in the fridge overnight, making them "a perfect bake-ahead treat."