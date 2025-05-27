The Beloved Trader Joe's Marinara Sauce That Sadly Disappeared

In the battle of specialty grocery chains, we declared that Trader Joe's reigns supreme over Whole Foods due to factors like its selection of unique products and greater affordability. In fact, Trader Joe's is so popular among its customers that many develop a strong attachment to the store's products, which can lead to serious heartache when these items are unceremoniously snatched from store shelves. That's precisely what happened with the chain's low fat Tuscano marinara sauce, which appeared on our list of discontinued store-bought pasta sauces we still miss.

Very little information remains about the sauce online. However, opinions of it are overwhelmingly positive thanks to the sauce's satisfyingly chunky texture and its rich, multi-faceted flavor. According to the product label, this sauce featured California tomatoes plus herbs, spices, vegetables, and extra virgin olive oil, with zero artificial ingredients and preservatives.

The recipe was inspired by the famed Tuscan cuisine of Northern Italy, which is known for simple yet delicious preparations that feature high-quality, fresh ingredients. Trader Joe's does carry other types of marinara sauce, but it's not clear whether these products live up to the lofty expectations established by the low fat Tuscano marinara.