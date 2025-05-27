The Beloved Trader Joe's Marinara Sauce That Sadly Disappeared
In the battle of specialty grocery chains, we declared that Trader Joe's reigns supreme over Whole Foods due to factors like its selection of unique products and greater affordability. In fact, Trader Joe's is so popular among its customers that many develop a strong attachment to the store's products, which can lead to serious heartache when these items are unceremoniously snatched from store shelves. That's precisely what happened with the chain's low fat Tuscano marinara sauce, which appeared on our list of discontinued store-bought pasta sauces we still miss.
Very little information remains about the sauce online. However, opinions of it are overwhelmingly positive thanks to the sauce's satisfyingly chunky texture and its rich, multi-faceted flavor. According to the product label, this sauce featured California tomatoes plus herbs, spices, vegetables, and extra virgin olive oil, with zero artificial ingredients and preservatives.
The recipe was inspired by the famed Tuscan cuisine of Northern Italy, which is known for simple yet delicious preparations that feature high-quality, fresh ingredients. Trader Joe's does carry other types of marinara sauce, but it's not clear whether these products live up to the lofty expectations established by the low fat Tuscano marinara.
Why does Trader Joe's discontinue popular products?
It's unclear if Trader Joe's has ever commented on the discontinuation of its low fat Tuscano marinara specifically, but the store has been vocal about its philosophy behind product discontinuations. Trader Joe's occasionally discontinues items to further its goal of offering consumers tempting products that are also affordable.
Because shelf space is at a premium in its stores, the chain must sometimes make the hard decision to pull a product and replace it with something else. Some Trader Joe's locations even alert customers to future discontinuations via hand-lettered signage stating, "Soon 2 Be ... Discontinued." The chain welcomes feedback from its customers regarding axed items, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will re-release a beloved discontinued product.
They say the last stage in the grief cycle is acceptance, and we've surely accepted the loss of T.J.'s low fat Tuscano marinara, but is there a comparable product at the chain that can soften the blow of this culinary loss? Replicating the sauce's rustic texture is easier said than done, as T.J.'s subsequent marinara recipes are on the smoother side. The chain's organic marinara sauce features a similar recipe, albeit with the addition of Parmesan cheese, which means this sauce may have a higher fat content than the Tuscano marinara.