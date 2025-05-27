The Simple Egg Dish Your Great-Great-Grandparents Likely Ate For Breakfast

Johnny cakes and scrapple are just two of the old-school breakfast dishes that you don't see people eating today. Another is shirred eggs, which are individually baked eggs featuring cream, butter, and seasonings like salt and pepper. Like œufs en cocotte, one of the French egg dishes you must try at least once in your life, shirred eggs are baked in a small dish called a ramekin (although they were originally prepared in a piece of cookware called a shirrer, hence the name). However, the two recipes differ in that œufs en cocotte are baked in a ramekin that's been placed in a water bath, whereas shirred eggs are baked with dry heat.

It's not entirely clear who invented shirred eggs or when and where they originated. The dish does have a strong association with New England and appeared in the "Boston Cooking-School Cook Book" way back in 1896, but it's probable that the recipe is older than that. And if you're the type of person who likes their breakfast with a side of history, consider that this simple yet sophisticated breakfast dish was served aboard the Titanic, along with poached, fried, and boiled egg preparations.

Despite their fancy pedigree, shirred eggs are easy to make. Simply add cream to a greased ramekin before cracking an egg over it, season as desired, then place the dish in the oven for 15 minutes or so, or until the whites are firm and the yolk is still tender.