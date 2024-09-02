French Egg Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once In Your Life

Egg-mayonnaise is little more than the sum of its namesake parts — eggs and mayonnaise — and yet it's such a beloved bistro staple in France that an association has been established to protect it and awards a prize to the best egg-mayonnaise each year. Suffice it to say, people have got strong opinions about what makes egg-mayo magnifique.

A good egg-mayonnaise should, of course, be made with homemade mayonnaise, preferably one that's been generously spiked with Dijon mustard. The mayonnaise should be applied generously to three halves of hard-boiled egg, which are typically placed face-down on the plate, though some chefs put them face-up to show off the yellow yolks.

The eggs themselves can be a point of contention, as the perfect hard-boiled eggs often are. While most agree that the ideal hard-boiled egg should be fully set but never chalky — and certainly not without a grey ring around its center indicating serious overcooking — experts are divided on how to get there. Start in cold water or water that's already boiling? Cook them at a full boil or merely let them sit in the boiled water? Most pro chefs prefer to bring the water to a boil before adding the eggs and then cooking them at a full boil, as this method is more fool-proof, regardless of how many eggs you're cooking. But feel free to experiment at home to get the œuf parfait you desire.