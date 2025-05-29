The Biggest Cake Recalls In US History

Cake. It's one of those wonderful words that invokes celebration, positive vibes, and all the good stuff. Or at least it's supposed to. Even a food as smile-inducing as cake gets recalled from time to time, and some of the cake recalls of the past have not been pretty.

Premade cakes and cake mixes have fallen prey to mishaps in the production phase, sparking some major recalls along the way. If a food or beverage company wants to sell its products in American stores, all of the food safety standards upheld by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must be followed to the letter. One deviation in the multi-step process that is food manufacturing, and a company could wind up recalling thousands of pounds of product and endangering countless consumers' lives.

Food recalls are nerve-wracking, expensive ordeals and they happen to businesses both large and small. Here, we'll learn more about companies that were forced to pull their cakes from store shelves to avoid public endangerment, and those that recalled products only after someone got hurt. The reasons behind these cake recalls were often careless, sometimes gross, and every once in a while, totally strange.