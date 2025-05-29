This Iconic Italian NYC Restaurant Has Been Around For 100+ Years – And You Still Can't Get A Table

You're probably familiar with Rao's popular brand of pasta sauces, but you might not know that these products are part of a long-standing NYC restaurant tradition. Located in Harlem, Rao's opened its doors in 1896 and eventually evolved into an iconic and highly exclusive eatery. These days, getting a reservation at the establishment is nearly impossible because of a concept developed by Rao's known as "table rights." The system was created in the late '70s after a positive review of the restaurant increased business exponentially and ensured that people who'd been eating at the establishment for decades would always have access to a table.

It's possible to be gifted a reservation by a Rao's regular or even win one in a charity auction if you're willing to spend the money, but anyone else wanting to dine at the legendary Manhattan restaurant must make a reservation. And when you consider that the establishment only has 10 available tables, the chances of securing one are slim.

Unique reservation system aside, the restaurant also stands out in other ways. For instance, there are no menus at Rao's because owner Frank Pellegrino Jr. prefers having a conversation with diners about their tastes and preferences (as well as any food allergies) and making recommendations based on those conversations. As Pellegrino expressed to us in an exclusive interview, "It's all about family and gathering."