This Iconic Italian NYC Restaurant Has Been Around For 100+ Years – And You Still Can't Get A Table
You're probably familiar with Rao's popular brand of pasta sauces, but you might not know that these products are part of a long-standing NYC restaurant tradition. Located in Harlem, Rao's opened its doors in 1896 and eventually evolved into an iconic and highly exclusive eatery. These days, getting a reservation at the establishment is nearly impossible because of a concept developed by Rao's known as "table rights." The system was created in the late '70s after a positive review of the restaurant increased business exponentially and ensured that people who'd been eating at the establishment for decades would always have access to a table.
It's possible to be gifted a reservation by a Rao's regular or even win one in a charity auction if you're willing to spend the money, but anyone else wanting to dine at the legendary Manhattan restaurant must make a reservation. And when you consider that the establishment only has 10 available tables, the chances of securing one are slim.
Unique reservation system aside, the restaurant also stands out in other ways. For instance, there are no menus at Rao's because owner Frank Pellegrino Jr. prefers having a conversation with diners about their tastes and preferences (as well as any food allergies) and making recommendations based on those conversations. As Pellegrino expressed to us in an exclusive interview, "It's all about family and gathering."
Is Rao's really worth all the hype?
Any restaurant this exclusive must offer excellent food, right? Those who've been lucky enough to dine at Rao's have described the food as tasty with a home-cooked appeal, and the atmosphere at the restaurant seems to be as appealing as the food. However, some posit that the establishment is successful due to the exclusivity surrounding it.
On Reddit, one diner claimed, "Personally, the food is good," before admitting, "There are a bunch of other Italian spots I'd recommend that don't take an act of Congress to get a reservation." Another commenter stated, "I hate to break it to everyone but [Rao's is] just a slightly better Carmine's." For those unfamiliar, Carmine's is a family-style Italian restaurant with locations in Times Square and the Upper West Side, as well as additional locations throughout the U.S. and the Bahamas.
In case you want to try your luck at getting a table at Rao's, there are some options to consider. The restaurant does allow walk-ins, although your chances of snagging a table may depend on factors like who you know, how cool you act, and whether you're hip to its somewhat arcane bar etiquette. For instance, patrons don't provide names for their bar tabs, and payment is only remitted at the end. You can also check out our exclusive interview with Rao's owner Frank Pellegrino Jr. on how to land a table at the restaurant (which sometimes involves hopping a plane to the less exclusive but still impressive Los Angeles Rao's location).