14 Tips From Bobby Flay To Master The Grill This Summer

Knowing when to raise or lower your grill lid can be tricky, especially when you're cooking multiple dishes at once. Fortunately for novice grill masters, Bobby Flay has a simple rule of thumb to help you determine if your lid should be open or closed.

As part of his 10 Commandments of Grilling, which he shared with FN Dish in 2014 to promote his then-upcoming series "Barbecue Addiction: Bobby's Basics," Flay recommended that chefs base the decision on how long their dish will take to cook. "[L]eave the lid off for ingredients that cook quickly like shrimp and vegetables," Flay wrote, "and put the lid on for longer-grilling items like poultry and steak." For the latter application, Flay advised home chefs to "use the grill lid like an oven" to prevent overcooking.

With this tip in mind, you may want to reconsider tossing multiple ingredients on the grill if they call for vastly different cooking times. For example, if you want to grill up some watermelon (which we highly recommend), it's probably unwise to do so if you're in the middle of an hours-long brisket-smoking session. Since watermelon only takes a couple of minutes per side on the grill, raising and lowering the lid to place your slices, flip them, and remove them may disrupt the brisket's smoking process.