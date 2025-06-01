11 Canned Foods That Taste Great When Eaten Right Out Of The Can

For a lot of Americans, hearts of palm are an enigma. Hearts of palm taste like a confusing cross between artichoke hearts and string cheese. There is nothing else really like them, and their ambiguity is something that keeps them out of mainstream America. Really, though, they're something every snacker should have in their canned food pantry.

Straight out of the can, hearts of palm make excellent additions to salads. You don't have to add them to a dish or prepare them all, though, as you can pluck these cylindrical snacks right out of the can. They can be a bit delicate, especially at their core, so care should be taken when handling them. The flavor is mild, but the texture of hearts of palm is what will have you eating the entire can in one go. The outside is smooth and firm, with the inside being very soft. The texture is akin to eating string cheese.

Eating the entire can isn't a problem for those counting calories, as an entire can is well under 100 calories. In addition to being low calorie, hearts of palm are packed with fiber, potassium, zinc, and antioxidants. They are an all-around good snack that will satisfy hunger and mineral cravings. As far as canned goods go, hearts of palm are on the pricier side. You can typically find this satisfying snack in grocery stores for under $3 –– check next to the canned artichokes and asparagus!