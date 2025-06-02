The Recalled Mayonnaise That Tragically Led To One Death

We've covered some of the deadliest food recalls in U.S. history, including the 2024 Boar's Head listeria outbreak that led to the deaths of 10 people. While not quite as lethal, a botulism outbreak involving mayonnaise in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, resulted in the death of one person among 75 who fell ill after eating the contaminated condiment. The May 2024 incident occurred at Riyadh's Hamburgini restaurant, and the outbreak was attributed to a brand of mayonnaise called Bon Tum. As a result of an investigation conducted by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Hamburgini was shut down, the manufacturer of the condiment was ordered to cease production, and the product was removed from all establishments and discarded.

While the manufacturer of Bon Tum mayonnaise was ultimately found responsible for the outbreak, and unscrupulous food inspectors allegedly attempted to conceal and destroy evidence, questions remain as to whether food safety practices at Hamburgini contributed to the tragic event since only those who dined at the restaurant fell ill. On Reddit, a commenter wondered whether high temperatures and improper storage of the mayo were factors in the botulism infections that occurred, stating, "The main concern wasn't the type of or cost cutting of the mayonnaise but that it was a large tub probably being used over a number of days, this is basic mishandling of mayonnaise in the warm weather."