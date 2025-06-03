The Biggest Frozen Fish Recalls In US History

Many food products, particularly fish, are frozen to preserve freshness and slow spoilage as they are transported from fish farms to markets, all the way to consumers' kitchens. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are the two regulating bodies tasked with monitoring food quality and safety, as well as compliance among the producers, importers, and distributors of frozen fish products in the country. Whenever they find frozen fish products that don't meet food safety standards, or if importers and distributors don't comply with importation and inspection procedures, they issue recalls.

Recalls are necessary because they prevent potential outbreaks and protect the public from harm. Although many compliant importers and manufacturers perform quality checks, sometimes problems like contamination and product mislabeling go unnoticed until a customer submits a formal complaint.

The FDA is responsible for conducting safety inspections for all seafood. They had jurisdiction over all frozen fish products until May 2016, when inspection of all farm-raised and wild-caught Siluriformes became the responsibility of the FSIS. Siluriformes, also known as catfish, are a diverse group of bony, ray-finned fish that are mostly freshwater. Here are some of the biggest frozen fish recalls, including catfish, so far in U.S. history.