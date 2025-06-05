This Florida Gulf Coast Gem Is Full Of Upscale Restaurants And Coastal Flavor

Florida is full of fun, vibrant cities along its hundreds of miles of coastline. One of the best for foodies is Naples, tucked along the Sunshine State's southwestern Gulf Coast. Just a few dozen miles away from the wilds of the Everglades, it's a sophisticated haven for lovers of high-end dining.

Home to roughly 20,000 residents, Naples takes its name from the historic coastal Italian city, thanks to late 19th-century accounts that compared the area's beautiful weather and plentiful fish and game. It quickly became a popular winter resort and later, a retirement destination. Meanwhile, the development of high-end luxury homes in waterfront communities brought new, wealthy residents who fostered the area's reputation.

Much of Naples' upscale food scene centers on the famous Fifth Avenue corridor, which stretches just under a mile from Naples Bay to the Gulf. It's served as the heart of the area's downtown since the 1920s and hosts a variety of shopping and dining venues for those who only want the finest. As might be expected from the city's name, it's home to an incredible Italian food scene, including well-reviewed spots like Osteria Tulia, Caffe Milano, and Molto Trattoria. The area is just a stone's throw from the Gulf, enabling seafood restaurants to thrive, serving fresh local catches and delicacies from around the world. These include Captain & Krewe Seafood Market & Raw Bar and Del Mar.