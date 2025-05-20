Stock Up Now: 10 Frozen Foods That Are About To Get More Expensive

Predictions about how the coming tariff wars will impact everyone's grocery bill have run the gamut from no noticeable impact to upwards of doubling prices of certain items, depending on the product and the region from which the U.S. imports it. One of the grocery store sections due to see a wide range of price increases is the frozen food aisle, a microcosm of the entire grocery world in cold storage. Just about every other food in the store can be found somewhere in the freezer section, from fruits and vegetables to meats and pasta. This representation makes it easy to keep convenient meals and ingredients on hand, but also increases the risk of additional grocery cost for everyone.

Which frozen foods in particular are bound to become more expensive? Similar to canned foods you should stock up on to avoid shelling out more money than you need to, there are several frozen foods you should think about doubling up on while costs are potentially as low as they'll be for a while. It's worth clearing out a little space in your freezer or even investing in that deep freezer you've been thinking about to hold your extra wares ... before the price of that handy little appliance goes up, too. Whether you watch your usual stores for sales and specials or grab some Costco products to bulk up your wares, here are some of the most vulnerable frozen foods on the bubble for a tariff-produced price rise.