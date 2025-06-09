The Best Woodford Reserve Bourbon That Doesn't Break The Bank
When it comes to bourbon, it's easy to spend a pretty penny in pursuit of high quality. The long processes of fermentation, distillation, and barrel-aging all contribute to the complex flavor profiles and high price tags of craft bourbons, with some like Elijah Craig 23-year-old single barrel going for upwards of $1,000. Thankfully, Woodford Reserve, the brand that proudly offers "The World's Finest Bourbon," makes a special twice-barreled bourbon called double oaked that won't burn a hole in your pocket.
Woodford Reserve makes all its products using water that is naturally filtered through limestone deposits on its distillery property in Versailles, Kentucky. Its fermentation process is one of the longest in the industry, and all of the oak barrels it uses for aging are made at its own facility.
With an average retail price of $60 to $70 for a 750-milliliter bottle of Woodford Reserve double oaked, you likely won't find this level of quality for a comparable price. Double oaked even won double gold at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and ranks high on our Woodford Reserve best-and-worst list.
What makes this affordable bourbon so delicious?
As indicated by the name, Woodford Reserve double oaked bourbon is aged in two different oak barrels. The second barrel, where it finishes maturing, is intensely toasted, giving the liquor a deeper color and rich, dark flavors that are reminiscent of brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, caramel, and cherry. While it deserves to be tasted on its own (or in a minimalist cocktail like the Old Fashioned), double oaked also pairs well with chocolate and is a great addition to chocolate-based mixed drinks.
The diligent maturation process of double oaked is enough to push its price point slightly above that of Woodford Reserve's classic straight bourbon whiskey, but the few extra dollars are worth it for the taste that Whisky Advocate has dubbed "dessert in a glass." The natural sweetness makes it accessible to a variety of palates and a smooth accompaniment to any dessert. As one of the best bourbons under $100, it's an excellent option for those looking to dabble in the world of craft bourbon without breaking the bank.