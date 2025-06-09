The Best Woodford Reserve Bourbon That Doesn't Break The Bank

When it comes to bourbon, it's easy to spend a pretty penny in pursuit of high quality. The long processes of fermentation, distillation, and barrel-aging all contribute to the complex flavor profiles and high price tags of craft bourbons, with some like Elijah Craig 23-year-old single barrel going for upwards of $1,000. Thankfully, Woodford Reserve, the brand that proudly offers "The World's Finest Bourbon," makes a special twice-barreled bourbon called double oaked that won't burn a hole in your pocket.

Woodford Reserve makes all its products using water that is naturally filtered through limestone deposits on its distillery property in Versailles, Kentucky. Its fermentation process is one of the longest in the industry, and all of the oak barrels it uses for aging are made at its own facility.

With an average retail price of $60 to $70 for a 750-milliliter bottle of Woodford Reserve double oaked, you likely won't find this level of quality for a comparable price. Double oaked even won double gold at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and ranks high on our Woodford Reserve best-and-worst list.