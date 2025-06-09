Never Cook Frozen Seafood On The Grill. Here's Why

Nothing is more frustrating than being ready to prepare a delicious meal, only to realize your main ingredient is still rock-solid because you forgot to take it out of the freezer. In the event of a cookout, there's no easier way to throw a wrench in your plans.

Although it may be tempting to just toss that frozen slab on the grill and hope for the best, if that frozen slab is a piece of seafood, you should think twice. Frozen seafood is among the foods you should never cook on the grill. Whether it's salmon fillets or shrimp skewers, cooking frozen seafood on the grill is a mistake that can yield unsatisfactory results and could ruin your entire meal.

Using a dry-heat method on frozen seafood results in uneven cooking that's unpleasant to consume. The outside will likely get overdone, while the inside may remain frozen, cold, or simply not up to the safest temperature. If you're looking to bring something a little different to the grill with seafood this weekend, it's important to thaw it first.