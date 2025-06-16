The Famous Hot Dog Brand That's Actually Owned By A Company In China

Other than apple pie, there are few foods more closely associated with American cuisine than hot dogs. Lovers of this sausage staple may not be aware, however, that one of the country's most iconic labels is actually part of a Chinese conglomerate. The brand is Nathan's Famous, which has expanded far and wide from its Coney Island, New York roots.

As is true of many corporate ownership structures these days, tracing the control of the company is a bit tricky. On the most immediate level, the Nathan's Famous brand is part of Smithfield Foods, which also owns other brands like Eckrich, Armour, Curly's, Gwaltney, and its namesake label. Of course, this wasn't always the case for Nathan's. Smithfield entered into a licensing agreement to sell Nathan's-branded hot dogs back in 2014, though it doesn't own the Nathan's Famous company directly.

The international influence emerges a step higher in the ownership chain. Smithfield is the American arm of WH Group, which bills itself on its website as the largest pork company in the world, selling nearly $26 billion of product in 2024. The Hong Kong-based company was founded in 1958 but has dramatically expanded its presence abroad since the mid 1990s.