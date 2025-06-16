The Famous Hot Dog Brand That's Actually Owned By A Company In China
Other than apple pie, there are few foods more closely associated with American cuisine than hot dogs. Lovers of this sausage staple may not be aware, however, that one of the country's most iconic labels is actually part of a Chinese conglomerate. The brand is Nathan's Famous, which has expanded far and wide from its Coney Island, New York roots.
As is true of many corporate ownership structures these days, tracing the control of the company is a bit tricky. On the most immediate level, the Nathan's Famous brand is part of Smithfield Foods, which also owns other brands like Eckrich, Armour, Curly's, Gwaltney, and its namesake label. Of course, this wasn't always the case for Nathan's. Smithfield entered into a licensing agreement to sell Nathan's-branded hot dogs back in 2014, though it doesn't own the Nathan's Famous company directly.
The international influence emerges a step higher in the ownership chain. Smithfield is the American arm of WH Group, which bills itself on its website as the largest pork company in the world, selling nearly $26 billion of product in 2024. The Hong Kong-based company was founded in 1958 but has dramatically expanded its presence abroad since the mid 1990s.
Nathan's isn't technically all-American
This foreign ownership situation may surprise those who know Nathan's not just for its hot dogs, but also for its annual, highly anticipated hot dog eating contest (which offers winners quite a bit of prize money). Held each year on July 4, the event is an Independence Day tradition for thousands who travel to New York City's Coney Island to see competitors chow down on dozens of dogs. According to legend, the tradition started in 1916 (the same year the first Nathan's hot dog stand opened) to settle an argument between four immigrants over who was the most patriotic.
Although some may not care where part of the profits from their hot dog purchases end up, those who want to buy from American companies have numerous options among hot dog brands that use only the best, highest-quality ingredients. These include family-owned Boar's Head, Applegate (part of the publicly traded American company Hormel), and Feltman's, another brand with Coney Island roots.
To be sure, many people are more concerned with the taste and ingredients of their dogs rather than the corporate ownership structure. However, it's always worthwhile to stay informed about your food, whether it's the origin of your meat or the ownership of your favorite brands.