The Secret's Out: This Hole-In-The-Wall California Eatery Has Almost Flawless Reviews

Why visit a vastly overrated chain restaurant when you can enjoy a much better experience from smaller, more intimate dining establishments? Featured in our list of America's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants, Oakland, California's Shewhat Cafe is an ode to Ethiopian and Eritrean home cooking. In fact, owner and head chef Abby Dair named the eatery after her mother and uses many of mom's recipes on the menu, which features dishes like sautéed lamb (Lamb Alicha), marinated beef in sauce and butter (Shewhat Zigni), and lentil sambusas, which feature flaky dough stuffed with seasoned lentils.

It can be hard to separate fact from fiction when it comes to buzzworthy restaurants, but Shewhat Cafe appears to be the real deal. The dining establishment currently enjoys a high rating on Yelp, and the reviews highlight the quality of the food and the coziness of the dining experience.

According to one review, "Each dish is spiced perfectly and goes so well with the injera [Ethiopian fermented flatbread]. The portion on the combo is generous." Another person said, "The stews and curries all offer a comforting richness ... The beef chunks and chicken morsels were simmered to tender perfection and the vegetables were hearty without feeling heavy." When it comes to the ambiance, customers adore dining on the patio at Shewhat Cafe, with one appreciative guest proclaiming, "As a perk, it boasts one of THE coziest covered patio areas I've come across."