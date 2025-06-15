The Secret's Out: This Hole-In-The-Wall California Eatery Has Almost Flawless Reviews
Why visit a vastly overrated chain restaurant when you can enjoy a much better experience from smaller, more intimate dining establishments? Featured in our list of America's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants, Oakland, California's Shewhat Cafe is an ode to Ethiopian and Eritrean home cooking. In fact, owner and head chef Abby Dair named the eatery after her mother and uses many of mom's recipes on the menu, which features dishes like sautéed lamb (Lamb Alicha), marinated beef in sauce and butter (Shewhat Zigni), and lentil sambusas, which feature flaky dough stuffed with seasoned lentils.
It can be hard to separate fact from fiction when it comes to buzzworthy restaurants, but Shewhat Cafe appears to be the real deal. The dining establishment currently enjoys a high rating on Yelp, and the reviews highlight the quality of the food and the coziness of the dining experience.
According to one review, "Each dish is spiced perfectly and goes so well with the injera [Ethiopian fermented flatbread]. The portion on the combo is generous." Another person said, "The stews and curries all offer a comforting richness ... The beef chunks and chicken morsels were simmered to tender perfection and the vegetables were hearty without feeling heavy." When it comes to the ambiance, customers adore dining on the patio at Shewhat Cafe, with one appreciative guest proclaiming, "As a perk, it boasts one of THE coziest covered patio areas I've come across."
Shewhat Cafe: a celebration of Ethiopian-Eritrean cuisine
Abby Dair founded Shewhat Cafe in 2018, and it's evident that the establishment is a labor of love for the owner-operator. Dair opened the restaurant while maintaining part-time employment at another local business. She and her sister Selam were the only two employees at the eatery when it opened. While it's not clear if this is still the case, a recent Yelp review characterized the establishment as a one-woman operation, stating, "Owner Abby Dair does it all! Yes, she takes the orders, hooks up the grills and meals and serves customers with a lot of culture and culinary art!"
Some Americans might not be too familiar with Ethiopian cuisine, but it's definitely worth exploring if you love bold flavors. You can also check out our list of iconic Ethiopian foods to eat before you die for more inspiration. Many of the dishes at Dair's restaurant include berbere seasoning, a staple of Ethiopian cooking featuring a mix of spices like cinnamon, garlic, cardamom, and chili powder. You'll also get to experience communal dining, which involves sharing from the same plate and eating with your hands.
Shewhat Cafe also offers cuisine from the country of Eritrea, which borders Ethiopia. While there are many similarities between the two cuisines, Ethiopian dishes tend to have more powerful flavor, whereas you're more likely to find seafood in Eritrean dishes due to the country's location on the Red Sea.